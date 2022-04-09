Softball Cardinals top North Arkansas twice

PARK HILLS – Sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Robinson snapped the Mineral Area softball team out of a brief offensive rut with her first home run of the season on Saturday.

The Cardinals secured their first doubleheader sweep of the season after maximizing just three hits to defeat visiting North Arkansas 2-1 in the second contest.

Robinson connected for a tying solo shot in the fifth inning, and ensuing batter Macy Houart doubled before crossing the plate with the decisive run.

Avery Romans pitched five strong innings for her initial collegiate win, scattering three hits and two walks. Alyssa Spane followed with two scoreless frames for the save.

Chloe Coppedge finished 1-for-2 plus a walk, and shortstop Brittney Kreitler started a couple of double plays to bolster Mineral Area (5-25) defensively.

That low-scoring contest followed an welcomed outburst by the Cardinals, who received multiple hits from six different players to beat the Pioneers 13-5 in game one.

North Arkansas jumped ahead 4-0 against starter Maddie Keller in the first inning, but Mineral Area answered with three in the home half and surged in front to stay with four in the fourth.

Taylor Henson homered, doubled and compiled five RBI while finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Amber Cage was also 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Zoie Hudson tallied a game-high four runs after notching three singles, and Kreitler provided three RBI and a double while going 3-for-5 for MAC.

Amy Holmes was 2-for-2, and Coppedge singled twice. Cate Davis contributed a double while Keller and Houart had one single each.

Keller regrouped from a rocky start to last five innings, allowing no more runs after the first. She posted two strikeouts and scattered nine hits.

Romans worked the top of the sixth before getting the start in game two. Mineral Area continued a busy weekend at home against Frontier (Ill.) on Sunday.

