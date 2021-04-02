St. Charles quiets MAC softball lineup

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team suffered a second doubleheader sweep at the hands of NJCAA Division I foe St. Charles this season with five-inning losses of 8-0 and 15-1 on Thursday.

The Cougars tallied runs in four straight innings, including four in the fourth, during a game one shutout. They capitalized on six defensive errors in the second contest.

Zoie Hudson and Kylee Price had the lone singles for Mineral Area during the opener. Abbie Mendenhall yielded nine hits but just one walk in defeat.

The Cardinals generated their single tally of game two in the first inning. Potosi graduate Kennedy Coleman began the action with a triple, and crossed the plate on a Hudson ground out.

Coleman finished 2-for-3 overall, and Taylor Henson singled for Mineral Area (4-20), which will travel to Region 16 rival East Central on Monday and Three Rivers on Tuesday.

Price surrendered six hits and struck out four over 3 2/3 innings while taking the loss. Only two of the 11 runs scored against her were earned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0