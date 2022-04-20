St. Louis collects two region wins over MAC

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Sophomore catcher Taylor Henson smacked a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Mineral Area softball team hoped to salvage its first Region 16 victory on Tuesday.

St. Louis pushed across the tying run, however, in the bottom of the seventh to stay alive, then seized a 5-4 walk-off triumph in the eighth to sweep the doubleheader.

Maddie Keller kept the contest tied after relieving starter Alyssa Spane, but allowed four hits in the loss. Spane yielded four runs, three earned on eight hits and no walks through the first six frames.

St. Louis (14-8, 5-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in game two before Mineral Area (7-27, 0-4) countered with four runs in the sixth, highlighted by Henson’s fourth home run of the season.

Zoie Hudson was perfect in four plate appearances with a single and three walks for the Cardinals. Julz Johnson, Amber Cage and Chloe Coppedge each provided one hit.

Mineral Area compiled nine hits during the opener, but the Archers pounced for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to triumph 9-2.

Hudson ended 3-for-3 plus a walk offensively, and Cage lifted a solo home run to pace the Cardinals in defeat. Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Annie Waites pitched 4 1/3 innings with eight earned runs and eight hits allowed while walking four and striking out two in the loss. Keller retired five of six batters faced in relief.

Spane doubled as a pinch-hitter while Macy Houart and Henson singled.

Mineral Area will travel to Parkland on Thursday before resuming the region schedule at home against East Central on Friday.

