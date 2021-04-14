State Fair rips softball against MAC

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team jumped in front with four quick runs in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

State Fair would score the next 41 unanswered over 10 innings, however, and emerge with victories of 13-4 and 28-0 on its home diamond.

Samantha Gilliland and Ellie Eckert belted three-run home runs while Kelsey Webb and Allie Ferrell connected for back-to-back solo shots in the fifth.

Ferrell homered twice in the opener against MAC starter Kylee Price, who went the distance and struck out two while allowing 11 hits in defeat.

Mackenzie Robinson capped the early Mineral Area rally with an RBI double while going 2-for-2, and Price singled twice with an RBI and stolen base.

Zoie Hudson was 2-for-3 with a double while Amy Holmes and Amber Cage singled for the Cardinals.

Aleah Paxton was the winning pitcher, and preserved a narrow 5-4 lead until State Fair exploded for eight run in the bottom of the fifth.