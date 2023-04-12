PARK HILLS – Three Rivers extended its softball win streak to 12 games with a doubleheader sweep over Mineral Area on Tuesday.

The Raiders received multiple hits from six players during game two, and crushed four home runs while securing an 11-4 victory.

Trista Grobe launched a three-run shot off Cardinals starter Alyssa Spane in the first inning. Audrey Rahlmann, Kyla Puckett and and A.J. Agers also went deep.

Three Rivers (32-7) increased a 4-2 advantage with four runs on five consecutive hits in the top of the fifth. Agers connected for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Sophomore shortstop Brittney Kreitler drilled her third home run this season for Mineral Area (2-29) following a single by Alyssa Brown in the first inning.

Three Rivers starter Elly Eckrich departed with a noticeable limp after facing just three batters. McKenna Moore stepped in to strike out four and walk none while giving two runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Alaney Moore finished 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and a sacrifice bunt for the Raiders. Agers finished with a team-high four RBI and three runs scored.

Natalee Moore and Lexi Davis equaled Rahlmann, Grobe, and Agers with two hits each against Spane, who worked a complete game in defeat.

The margin stayed at 3-2 in the second when Kreitler caught a line drive on a knee and alertly doubled off the lead runner at third base.

Mineral Area was victim of an unassisted double play in the bottom of the seventh when Puckett snared a line drive near first base.

The Cardinals produced 10 hits in game two, and avoided an early conclusion with two runs in the sixth as Elly Pattengill scored on a wild pitch and Chloe Coppedge notched an RBI single.

Cate Davis went 2-for-3 while Pattengill doubled among two hits for the Cardinals. Brown singled twice while other hits came from Jules Johnson and Emily Miranda.

Ann-Marie Simpson registered six defensive putouts in center field for the Raiders, including a couple of nice running catches.

Three Rivers generated just one extra-base hit during game one, but still erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning for an eventual 15-4 triumph.

Agers finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored at the plate, and pitched three scoreless innings for the win. She compiled seven strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk.

Rahlmann doubled and singled with three RBI, and Simpson singled with two runs scored for Three Rivers. Josie Bezzole and Grobe also had two hits with an RBI.

The Raiders grabbed a 6-0 lead with three runs in each of the first two frames. Mattison Webb took the loss for the Cardinals.

Coppedge highlighted the Mineral Area offense by going 3-for-3, and circled the bases when her two-run double was unseen in the sun and bounced away in the fifth.

Kreitler was 2-for-3 overall, and scored her team’s initial run on a fielder’s choice by Davis after MAC trailed 14-0 in the fourth.

Coppedge shared the field with two former Central High School teammates. Tuesday marked a homecoming for Raiders second baseman Jessica Hulsey and redshirt freshman Allie Kelly.

Hulsey singled with two runs scored in the opener while Karlye Happold, Camyrn Casey, Lexi Davis and Puckett added hits for the Raiders.

Madison Alaniz contributed a single in two at-bats, and Pattengill scored a run for the Cardinals, who did not have center fielder Macy Houart available due to a bruised ankle.

Mineral Area will travel to Williams Baptist on Monday before hosting Region 16 opponent East Central on Tuesday.