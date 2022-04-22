West County completes title quest as No. 5 seed

PARK HILLS – West County softball pitcher Gracie Wright peered toward the Central dugout and yelled in delight after connecting for a crucial RBI double in the seventh inning.

After having their validity as a worthy MAAA tournament finalist publicly questioned by opposing head coach Taylor Geile earlier in the week, the Lady Bulldogs were determined to prove a point.

West County put any such assertions to rest on Thursday night by emerging as a motivated No. 5 seed in the eight-team bracket to ultimately hoist the championship plaque.

The Lady Bulldogs turned four Central errors into three unearned runs, and backed Wright with superb defense while securing a satisfying 3-1 victory.

“I felt all along that we would be among the top contenders, and things just haven’t gone right for us,” West County head coach C.J. Wright said. “Softball is a sport where you can struggle a little bit, and then regroup. I tried to convince the kids over the last couple of weeks, with the unfortunate circumstances that our girls have been dealt, that we had to dig down, have lots of different conversations and talk about our feelings to try and mentally get right. I think it just took us four or five games to get there.

West County was limited to just three hits by senior right-hander Taylor Marler, who carried a one-hitter through 6 2/3 innings, but maximized its two best scoring chances as the drama escalated.

After Wright reached safely on a dropped fly ball in left field during the sixth, junior outfielder Morgan Simily executed a tying squeeze bunt at 1-1 that was bobbled for another error.

Marler kept the rally to a minimum from there, and quickly obtained two outs in the seventh until Riley Kawelaske guided a seemingly harmless single through the middle.

But an ensuing ground ball by Sierra Halter glanced off third baseman Ella McClanahan, and freshman shortstop Sydney Miles fired too high toward first after picking up the carom.

Kawelaske scored the go-ahead run on the miscue, and Wright lashed a double to left-center moments later that brought in pinch-runner Natalee Womack.

The Lady Bulldogs erupted in elation, undoubtedly fueled by the notion that their semifinal win against top-seeded Valle Catholic was a lesser achievement than Central’s 1-0 triumph over Potosi.

“This was personal. I was furious, honestly. I know that some people think we faced weaker teams, but we did not,” Gracie Wright said. “Ste. Genevieve just beat us [before the tournament], and we had to bounce back. Valle Catholic is the No. 1 seed and a good team. They gave Potosi a great game today, and Potosi is ranked in the state.”

Unable to contain her exuberance for an instance, Wright had to refocus in the circle while facing the top of the dangerous Central batting order in the home half of the seventh.

Miles capped a brilliant 3-for-4 performance at the dish with her third double of the game, and Wright answered to retire Kaydence Cosby on a pop fly for the second out.

In an intriguing battle of all-state standouts and future collegiate teammates, Lady Rebels senior Allie Kelly represented the potential tying run and pulled a drive foul with ample home run distance.

Kelly eventually reached while hustling out a ground ball that drew a low throw. Alexia Poppe, who previously singled twice against Wright, then popped out to second baseman Alexis Hedgcorth.

“Early in the season, we were struggling with making six or eight errors a game. That’s why we were losing by several runs,” Coach Wright said. “And we were walking too many people. Gracie had to attack the strike zone and use her velocity as a weapon instead of nipping so much.”

Geile saw her team’s half of the bracket as the more challenging. With reigning state runner-up Potosi and star pitcher Sami Huck serving as a semifinal obstacle, her opinion was arguably justified.

Moreover, West County (7-8) entered the week mired in a five-game losing streak while still grieving over the tragic deaths of classmates and friends Ethan Bryan and Katlynn Newhouse.

Three victories later, the Lady Bulldogs seem to be hitting their collective stride ahead of what promises to be a riveting district playoff stage that also features Central and Potosi.

“It just feels amazing. Our conference and district are loaded. There’s so much talent in the area and we just have to compete,” senior catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth said. “We’ve been through a lot, and we know they’re up there watching us so we do this for them now. It all has a whole new meaning.

Wright was pressed into increased pitching duties this season as sophomore Alexis Hedgcorth continues to battle through significant discomfort.

She concluded the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with strikeouts – totaling five on the night – and West County prevailed despite being outhit 10-3.

“Getting to do this with my dad for the first time as a high school coach, and with my senior Kaelin – I’ve played with her since I can’t even remember – it was just very emotional,” Wright said. “I try to tune out what’s going on in the stands. I want to listen to our side, but don’t want to listen to their side.”

Players from both schools dealt with smatterings of heckling or even vitriol during the marquee contest from heated fans, according to postgame accounts.

“The crowds were crazy on both sides. It was a crazy game, and our girls just didn’t come out with the win,” Geile said. “But I’m proud of my girls because they stayed classy, and I think it shows a lot about their character… That was probably hard to do.”

Marler, who graciously led her team toward the handshake line, threw her second straight complete game without yielding an earned run.

After twirling a sensational two-hitter and fanning 13 in an 11-inning shutout on Tuesday, she returned to strike out four Lady Bulldogs while retiring the first nine batters in succession.

Wright singled and Simily reached on an error in the fourth, but Marler recovered from a 3-0 count to strike out clean-up hitter Reese Smith before a fly ball to Kelsie Politte in center nixed the threat.

“We had to bunt and do some creative stuff offensively,” Coach Wright said. “We didn’t hit many balls out of the infield tonight, but if you move runners over in the right situations, then good things happen. Taylor was throwing well for them, but we didn’t have that many swings and misses.

Marler was 2-for-2 with a walk at the plate for Central, which grabbed a 1-0 lead after Politte singled, stole second base and scored on an RBI ground out by Kaydence Cosby in the first inning.

The next plate appearance for Cosby resulted in a defensive gem. Smith ranged from her third base position to catch a foul ball while reaching over and bumping into the adjacent fence.

Central (10-6) nearly regained the lead in the sixth as consecutive singles by Poppe, Marler and Alexis Portell loaded the bases with one out.

Simily charged the Portell hit quickly to hold the lead runner at third, and Wright kept her there with two massive strikeouts under intense pressure.

“Her screw ball moves good. I trust her, she trusts me, and we trust our defense. We’re all so close,” Kaelin Hedgcorth said. “If she can get that pitch to work and move it in and out, up and down, then she’s going to be really good. She was really good all week.”

“When people doubt you, it lights a fire,” she added. “We want it bad. We were supposed to be really good this year, and we are going to be.”

The first inning contained a peculiar parallel, as respective No. 2 batters Jacy Tongay and Miles fouled away numerous offerings and eventually grounded out after seeing 11 pitches.

In addition to her game-high three hits, Miles was involved in seven defensive putouts for the Lady Rebels after going perfect on eight chances against Potosi.

“That game against Potosi was like the championship game for us, and we didn’t have the same energy [tonight],” Geile said. “I’m not making excuses for my girls… Our intensity level just wasn’t there. We had some errors in the field that hurt us, and just didn’t play our best game. Sometimes that happens.”

Potosi 7, Valle Catholic 5

PARK HILLS – Potosi scored five times in the top of the seventh inning, and avoided a second loss against Valle Catholic this season to secure third place in the MAAA Tournament.

Freshman catcher Maggie Williams sliced a bases-clearing, three-RBI double that was briefly misjudged in left field, and the Lady Trojans emerged with the 7-5 victory on Thursday.

Senior pitcher Sami Huck pitched the first five innings, then returned for the seventh to earn the save. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits, but negated most of the damage with 17 strikeouts.

Huck was a magnificent 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple and double, and battery mate Williams added two hits in four chances for Potosi (10-4).

Macy Wolk belted a two-run home run – her third of the season – against the all-state lefty in the third inning, and Valle Catholic (11-4) came within two outs of being triumphant.

Freshman hurler Abree Zipprich yielded eight hits overall while striking out eight, but allowed a crucial walk while also plunking three batters in the seventh.

Williams, who drove in four, put Potosi ahead 5-4 after Huck singled to help load the bases. An RBI ground out by Lani Elder and RBI infield hit from Ava Wright provided a cushion.

The Lady Warriors responded in the home half as Zipprich tripled and crossed the plate on a wild pitch, but Huck worked around singles by Kelsey Blum and Makayla Joggerst with back-to-back strikeouts.

Elder allowed an unearned run in the sixth as the winning reliever, but averted further trouble when Ade Weiler flied to left with three runners aboard.

Joggerst, Blum and Zipprich each finished 2-for-4 in defeat. Valle Catholic grabbed a 3-1 lead as Wolk homered after Mia Weiler singled and beat a fielder’s choice throw to the plate.

Huck, who fanned 14 in an 11-inning semifinal loss to Central, punctuated her first 11 outs on swings and misses before fielding a bunt to close out the fourth inning.

Jade Williams singled and Gracie Lawson scored two runs for the Lady Trojans.

