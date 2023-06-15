PARK HILLS – C.J. Wright speaks his mind and embraces a challenge. He is recognized around the local sports scene as a fiery competitor with confidence to spare.

Those qualities have guided Wright from his days as an all-state baseball standout at Bismarck to an accomplished 12-year run coaching softball at West County.

The industrial arts teacher is tackling a new rebuilding project, returning to the place where he spent two seasons as a collegiate athlete.

Mineral Area College has officially tapped Wright to revive its beleaguered softball program, following approval on Thursday morning by the Board of Trustees.

“It’s been a goal of mine for several years to coach at the college level,” Wright said. “We’re at the point where I’m not getting any younger, and the opportunity presented itself. It’s eight miles from my front door. It fits my family and the area where I’m most comfortable.”

The Cardinals just completed their roughest season to date at 7-43 overall, including a 19-game losing skid, but salvaged a second-place showing at the Region 16 Tournament.

Wright is being tasked with bringing eventual success and immediate stability. A tumultuous coaching situation resulted in an unexpected vacancy over the winter, leaving athletic director Jim Gerwitz and assistant Mike Overman to guide the team in interim roles.

Wright just finished his ninth competitive season and 10th overall as head coach at West County. That stretch included four district championships and three appearances in the state final four.

The Lady Bulldogs were the Class 2 state runner-up last month in Springfield. And with six seniors moving on – his daughter Gracie among them – Wright is inclined to do likewise.

“I didn’t necessarily plan on leaving West County this year. Things just worked out to leave on a good note,” Wright said. “I’m just excited to leave a respected program for whoever it may be. A lot of hard work went into it.”

The offseason hire offers Wright minimal time to recruit his first full roster. Several regional connections as a summer club coach over the past decade could ease that process.

MAC competes in NJCAA Division II, which places extra emphasis on targeting overlooked athletes with the hopeful bonus of academic scholarships. Often times, they are found at high schools within state borders.

Two all-state players from West County, daughter Gracie Wright and third baseman Reese Smith, have already signed with NJCAA Division I programs Three Rivers and St. Charles.

Wright is not planning to enact an instant overhaul, and sees potential in several incoming players who were sought after by Gerwitz.

“The biggest thing to do at Mineral Area is change the culture,” he said. “When our community sees it as a positive place to send your kid to play softball, then the surrounding communities will also.”

“Coach Gerwitz did a good job with recruiting,” Wright added. “I think he has four or five returners and about 19 scholarship players coming in as freshmen. There may be a couple of others who I can bring here."

Another essential recruiting tool for Wright is the planned construction of an on-campus field, a much-desired upgrade from previous home sites in Park Hills and Farmington.

“We’re trying to get that new facility going out there,” Wright said. “I think if you have that and a good coaching staff with a good family atmosphere, then you can get those kids.”

Mineral Area thrived upon the inception of its program in 2009, winning three consecutive region titles and making two national tournament appearances.

The Cardinals went 34-23 and captured their fourth region crown in 2016. Longtime coach and team architect Dave Guemmer retired in 2022 following a sixth straight losing campaign.

Wright expressed the need to find a dominant pitcher that could quickly make the Cardinals a postseason contender with front-runner STLCC.

“I told the girls today in our first conversation that this is a new beginning,” Wright said. “I have no expectations. They have no expectations. Let’s learn about each other. Let me coach you, and let’s see what we can get out of this.”