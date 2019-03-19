PARK HILLS – Following a triumphant return to the softball diamond from spring break in game one, the potential for a Region 16 doubleheader sweep was within the grasp of Mineral Area.
The Lady Cardinals stranded 11 runners in game two against East Central, however, and their comeback fell inches short Tuesday in a 7-6 defeat after taking the opener 7-4.
Winning pitcher RikkiLyn Wright and catcher Marissa Worth each connected for two-run home runs in game one MAC. Both drives were nearly brought back by left fielder Meg Barger.
Wright helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 overall, and pushed the lead to 7-0 when the ball carried just far enough to clip the outstretched glove of Barger as she tumbled over the flexible fence.
That swing capped a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Lady Cardinals, who had been idle for nine days while East Central had played only two previous games this season.
Desiree Thomas went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and drew a lead-off walk to begin the insurance rally before Abbi Sampson singled to left.
The lack of fencing along the outfield lines resulted in an ECC outfielder racing past the legal boundary of foul territory due to her momentum after making a catch.
The play was immediately ruled dead, and runners at the corners were awarded an extra base. Thomas touched the plate as a result, and pinch-hitter Kelly McMahon made it 5-0 with an ensuing double.
Wright faced just two batters above the minimum through five innings to maintain a shutout bid. She collected two strikeouts, and yielded five of her eight hits allowed during the sixth.
East Central chipped away on consecutive singles by Marissa Boyd, Kori Fielder and Alyssa Moore after Barger coaxed a leadoff walk. Boyd narrowly beat the throw from right fielder Brittany Adams on a shallow sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.
Seeley Friend delivered a two-run single moments later, and an additional hit by Jamie Kluba merited a pitching change.
Alyssa Rennick inherited two runners, but worked around both after Sampson smothered a ground ball to her right for an unassisted putout and Thomas fielded cleanly for a force play at third.
Falcons pitcher Maya Street took the loss in a complete game with three strikeouts and six earned runs surrendered on 10 hits. She finished strong, though, by overcoming two errors in the sixth.
Mineral Area generated three straight singles by Thomas, Sampson and Alyssa Sago to grab a 1-0 edge in the second inning.
Worth made it 3-0 with her home run after an error enabled Paige Battreal to reach safely while leading off the home half of the third.
Sago and Sampson each singled twice as four the Lady Cardinals posted multiple hits. Rennick registered the save after retiring Friend on a bases-loaded ground ball in the seventh.
Wright stabbed a stinging line drive to begin a double play in the second inning, and notched a timely strikeout to circumvent back-to-back leadoff singles in the fourth.
Boyd finished 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot while Mallory Feldewerth and Fielder added two hits apiece for East Central (2-2, 1-1).
The Falcons teetered on wasted their entire six-run cushion in game two, but eventually escaped with the road split when MAC was unable to produce one more clutch hit.
Boyd matched her game one effort by going 3-for-4, and triggered a series of four consecutive hits to greet Rennick, who struggled minutes after closing the previous contest.
Fielder followed the leadoff double by Boyd with one of her own, and Street made it 4-0 with a two-RBI double after Moore and Feldewerth singled.
Boyd extended the lead with another double after Barger bunted for a hit in the second, and Katelyn Gaus made it 6-0 with a two-out double after an error opened the third.
Sago pitched six solid innings of relief for the Lady Cardinals, yielding one earned run on five hits while fanning three. Her teammates would respond offensively in the fifth.
ECC starter Madelyn Webb saw her superb outing suffer a downturn after Madyson McDermott hustled out a bloop double and Wright lobbed a single to right.
Six consecutive Lady Cardinals would reach base with two outs, resulting in a pivotal five-run surge. Worth and Thomas first extended the frame with RBI singles.
Sampson made it 6-4 with a two-run single, and crossed the plate two batters later when Sago punched a single through the middle.
The bases were eventually loaded at 6-5 for Wright, who nearly cleared them with an opposite-field line drive that touched down foul by less than a foot.
Reliever Mackenzie Altenthal regrouped in the circle, and preserved the slim advantage by throwing a 3-2 offering past Wright.
The lone costly mistake by Sago came in the seventh as Friend parked a solo home run beyond the fence in center. MAC still appeared destined to overtake the visitors at the conclusion.
Singles by Sampson and Sago sandwiched a walk to Skye Batchelor with no outs, and Webb returned to pitch for the Falcons at that juncture after being lifted on inning earlier.
McDermott cut into the 7-5 deficit with a sacrifice fly. Batchelor could only advance from second to third when Wright smashed a single off the fence in center with one out.
Webb induced a pair of infield pop-ups by Paige Battreal and McMahon with no room for error, and was the winner after totaling 6 2/3 innings without a strikeout over separate stints.
Thomas and Sago were each 2-for-3 with a walk for Mineral Area (3-11, 1-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.