St. Charles edges Cardinals for Region 16 title

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Sophomore captain Mallory Mathes gathered her emotions as she leaned on the fence alone near the Mineral Area bench.

Other exhausted teammates crumbled on the field with their faces covered amid the frustration from a hard-fought defeat in a trophy match.

Although the Cardinals were already guaranteed at least one more soccer outing this season, their failed quest for a historic Region 16 championship banner carried a painful sting.

Top-seeded St. Charles dominated the second half on Sunday, and prevailed 1-0 for the title while notching its ninth consecutive win overall.

Emma Anselm scored her ninth goal off connecting passes during the 74th minute, and Emily Engelhardt made five saves as the Cougars posted their sixth shutout in nine contests.

The Mineral Area defense likewise entered the final on a positive wave after allowing no goals in three games, and dodged a number of credible threats under heavy pressure.

St. Charles (14-2) appeared much less fatigued than the Cardinals down the stretch, however, and was soon rewarded for producing an 8-2 advantage in shots after intermission.

The first half transpired much differently. Mineral Area (8-7-1) featured some of its sharpest passing and sustained possession of the season as its opponent primarily sought to counter attack.

Mathes lamented two quality scoring chances that slipped away in the first 10 minutes after timing her runs perfectly on through passes from Ella Gant and Hannah Miller.

St. Charles middle back Elin Nilsson delayed the first shot by closing in from behind, and Engelhardt reduced the angle on her greatest save after Mathes neatly settled an elevated pass that Miller redirected from Emma Winkler.

MAC continued to dictate pace and spacing as Leah Buerck and Miller each found room to shoot along the right side. Engelhardt then caught a free kick by Winkler after Miller was bumped down.

Maria Fernandes and Cami McGee fired wide of the opposite post on partial breakaways for the Cougars prior to halftime, and two other dangerous runs were broken up by Kayleigh Slinkard and Winkler in sprinting retreat.

Cardinals goalkeeper Alexys Cook finished with four saves, and smothered a bouncing cross from Anselm while Ella Cosentino added a sliding clearance in the box.

The congestion in front of Cook gradually increased deeper into the match, but not before Mineral Area sandwiched two more intriguing efforts around the halftime break.

Substitute midfielder Callie Clarke completed a steal about 28 yards from the net, and sent a skipping drive past the left post on the saturated turf.

Light mist stopped falling in the second half, and St. Charles survived an early corner kick blocking a header from Cosentino and contested rebound by Gant within a cluster of players.

Slinkard, a usual offensive threat from the wing, was utilized by the Cardinals to help bolster the back line. Buerck also retreated to break up a volley into the middle.

But the Cougars still seized command of the scoreless duel. Dariyn Hoff became the chief catalyst at forward with her speed and elusive dribbling while working the deep right side.

Cook leaped to corral a booming 40-yard free kick by Mackenzie Dueser with 20 minutes remaining in regulation. SCC center back and captain Rebekah Floyd guided a header wide off a corner moments later.

A brief lapse in organization finally burned the Cardinals. Hoff gained enough separation to release a pass toward McGee for a pinpoint one-touch from the adjacent edge of the box.

Anselm settled with plenty of time and a clean shooting lane from 15 yards away, and ripped a drive that grazed only the fingertips of a diving Cook for the go-ahead goal.

St. Charles refused to sag into pure protection mode, and nearly added an insurance tally if not for a block and steal by defender Anna Gremaud at the back post with three minutes to play.

The teams combined for just 15 fouls, and none were severe enough to draw a card. The head referee exercised leniency while diffusing a brief moment of contention after Hoff hauled down Gant near midfield.

MAC will host the Central District playoff semifinals on Friday with the final scheduled for Sunday. St. Charles faces SW Illinois before Mineral Area takes on Region 24 champion Heartland at 2 p.m.