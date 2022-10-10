St. Charles locks down Cardinals 1-0

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – A chance to clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 men's soccer tournament vanished for Mineral Area amid a ragged performance on Saturday.

The Cardinals produced a season-low three shots on goal, and were stifled by a physical back line in the middle of the field as St. Charles instead claimed a 1-0 victory.

Center back Lindo Zimba scored off a corner kick in the 44th minute, and disrupted numerous crossing passes as the Cougars often confined MAC to operating from the sidelines.

St. Charles (11-4, 4-0-1) got three saves in a relatively calm shutout from keeper Alejandro Soto, and secured the top line and home-field advantage for the region playoffs in two weeks.

Mineral Area (5-3-1, 4-0-1) produced two modest scoring chances before halftime. Victor Herion booted a free kick from about 28 yards that Soto cleanly handled.

Leading scorer Oliver Green found room from a sharp angle along the right side after getting past one defender in the fifth minute, but Soto had a clear line of sight at the waist-high drive.

Cardinals keeper Ryan Garner likewise secured a pair of lengthy shots while making five saves overall, but was given no time to react when Zimba put the Cougars ahead.

Henrique Perestrelo sent a corner kick toward the 6-foot-4 Zimba, whose leaping header appeared to be heading wide of the right post before redirecting off a defender.

St. Charles wasted an even more promising opportunity moments earlier after Cardinals defender Alexi George was forcefully upended on a brisk dribble with no foul called.

Kento Takamura sent a diagonal counter to Futaro Hosoi, whose excellent cross from the right edge was chipped over the bar by a wide-open Cleofas Gomes on the doorstep.

The urgency and physicality escalated after halftime with three players from each side assessed yellow cards, and the Cardinals could not find a crease in the opposing defense.

Jamie Murray was bumped off a left-side run by Ben Morlen for a steal, and a free kick was later blocked after Raegan Rintoul was fouled while winning a battle in the air.

Soto snared a corner kick by Jake Sauerbrunn before any help could arrive for MAC with less than 15 minutes to play, and would not face another threat.

The Cougars sought an insurance goal in the 81st minute as Gomes raced down the right side, but his pass toward the box was neatly cleared on a header by Devin Reiminger.

Mineral Area landed the No. 2 region seed along with a first-round bye as consolation, and will complete the regular season with road matches at Illinois Valley on Wednesday and Culver-Stockton on Sunday.