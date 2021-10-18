 Skip to main content
St. Charles scores four straight to rattle MAC
St. Charles scores four straight to rattle MAC

  Updated
MAC men's soccer

Mineral Area outside back Noah Krets (25) dribbles ahead during the second half of a men's soccer match against St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Farmington.

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – St. Charles scored three times during a 20-minute stretch of the second half, and topped Mineral Area 4-1 in the men’s soccer regular-season finale on Saturday.

The contest had no effect on conference or region standings, but may tumble the 11th-ranked Cardinals from the NJCAA Division II national poll following a second loss on the week.

Mineral Area (7-3-2) equaled its season-high in goals allowed, and will hope to regroup as the No. 2 region tournament seed on Oct. 27 versus either St. Louis or Metropolitan.

The Cardinals were outshot 12-9 overall, but needed only four minutes to grab a 1-0 lead when Oliver Green notched his fifth goal of the season unassisted.

Green had a hat trick during Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat at East Central.

The Cougars drew even in the 18th minute, seized their first lead in the 63rd, and added two insurance goals about two minutes apart.

Ryan Garner had two saves for MAC. The teams played to a scoreless draw in the second opener.

