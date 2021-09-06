State Fair clips MAC women on late steal

SEDALIA, Mo. – Steady offensive pressure by the Mineral Area women’s soccer team could not trump three crucial mistakes along the back line Sunday afternoon.

Sabra Moon scored a tiebreaking goal on a giveaway with less than a minute remaining in regulation, and State Fair topped the previously unbeaten Cardinals 3-2.

Mineral Area outshot the roadrunners 19-10 overall, and pulled even when Ella Gant received the ball off a sideline possession win by Mallory Mathes and tucked a drive from 19 yards inside the left post.

Gant, who tallied in her third straight match, nearly produced the potential game-winner with about a minute left, but her bouncing shot caught same post and was cleared.

Moon sprinted in pursuit to steal a soft touch from defender Callie Clarke-Smith that never reached keeper Theresa Butsher, and connected into the open net.

All three State Fair (4-0, 1-0) goals were unassisted. Ally Woolery converted a penalty kick following a hard tackle while chased by Ashlyn Moore in the 27th minute.