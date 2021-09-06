State Fair clips MAC women on late steal

SEDALIA, Mo. – Steady offensive pressure by the Mineral Area women’s soccer team could not trump three crucial mistakes along the back line Sunday afternoon.
Sabra Moon scored a tiebreaking goal on a giveaway with less than a minute remaining in regulation, and State Fair topped the previously unbeaten Cardinals 3-2.
Mineral Area outshot the roadrunners 19-10 overall, and pulled even when Ella Gant received the ball off a sideline possession win by Mallory Mathes and tucked a drive from 19 yards inside the left post.
Gant, who tallied in her third straight match, nearly produced the potential game-winner with about a minute left, but her bouncing shot caught same post and was cleared.
Moon sprinted in pursuit to steal a soft touch from defender Callie Clarke-Smith that never reached keeper Theresa Butsher, and connected into the open net.
All three State Fair (4-0, 1-0) goals were unassisted. Ally Woolery converted a penalty kick following a hard tackle while chased by Ashlyn Moore in the 27th minute.
Carly Roberts snapped a 1-1 tie early in the second half as Butcher sent a clearing attempt off the face of nearby defender Emma Winkler, who tried to shield an oncoming attacker rather than play the ball.
The Cardinals dominated possession time from there, and produced three successive corner kicks after Kadelia Wilkins made an excellent dribbling run from midfield to the deep right corner.
Kayleigh Slinkard netted an equalizer and her second goal this season for MAC by heading a corner cross from Mathes about eight minutes after the Roadrunner struck first.
Butcher made the best of her three saves during a one-on-one situation with a quick punch moments after Gant squared the match.
Mineral Area (2-1, 2-1) will face Jefferson on Wednesday in Hillsboro, Mo.