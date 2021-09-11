Three MAC runners go top 10 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Kyle Vinyard, Hailey Hernandez and Laura Maddox delivered top-10 runs for the Mineral Area cross country program on Friday at the Prairie Star Invitational.

The meet featured a combination of seven schools from NCAA Division III, the NAIA and junior college Region 16 rivals Mineral Area and St. Charles.

Illinois-Springfield secured a team sweep at host, including a perfect score in the men’s race with eight athletes among the top 10 individuals.

Mineral Area, the two-time reigning NJCAA Division III men’s champion, stacked up third behind Greenville University.

Vinyard (22:57) placed 10th among 68 men while Jacob Arnold (23:55), Devin St. Clair (24:29), Grayson Knernschield (25:19) and Will Jarvis (25:26) completed the Cardinals’ team total.

Hernandez (20:56) placed seventh and Maddox (20:56) was eighth for MAC in the women’s 5K contest. Kara Hovick (23:35) finished 25th overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0