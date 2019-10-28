{{featured_button_text}}

The Mineral Area cross country teams swept the inaugural NJCAA Region 16 meet against St. Charles on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Cottleville, Mo. Three individual Cardinals earned all-region honors as Hailey Cortez (22:47) placed third in the women's 5K race while Wyatt Elliott (28:45) finished second and Jacob Arnold (29:00) third in the men's 8K. The MAC men's team along with Cortez and Nani Brewington from the women's squad will compete in the NJCAA Division III National Cross Country Championships in Westfield, Mass.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments