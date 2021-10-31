Vinyard, Hernandez lead MAC at region meet

PARK HILLS – Kyle Vinyard and his teammates dodged puddles and powered over the soggy terrain while traversing the Mineral Area College campus on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals earned a sweep of the men’s and women’s Division III Region 16 cross country titles amid challenging conditions in a final test before the NJCAA national meet.

Vinyard, among several returning freshmen granted a bonus year of eligibility due to the pandemic, ended 37 seconds off his fastest 8K time of the season.

His ultimate time of 27:09 was still strong enough to secure the individual race championship as MAC topped St. Charles 21-35 with fog building and cold drizzle falling.

Mineral Area won the head-to-dual against the Cougars for a third consecutive year, and will chase a third national crown on Nov. 13 in Milledgeville, Ga.

Haley Hernandez (21:25) paced the women in 5K competition, as the Cardinals ran unopposed within regional team parameters. Grace Bostic was the lone female entrant from St. Charles.