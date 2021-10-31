Vinyard, Hernandez lead MAC at region meet

PARK HILLS – Kyle Vinyard and his teammates dodged puddles and powered over the soggy terrain while traversing the Mineral Area College campus on Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals earned a sweep of the men’s and women’s Division III Region 16 cross country titles amid challenging conditions in a final test before the NJCAA national meet.
Vinyard, among several returning freshmen granted a bonus year of eligibility due to the pandemic, ended 37 seconds off his fastest 8K time of the season.
His ultimate time of 27:09 was still strong enough to secure the individual race championship as MAC topped St. Charles 21-35 with fog building and cold drizzle falling.
Mineral Area won the head-to-dual against the Cougars for a third consecutive year, and will chase a third national crown on Nov. 13 in Milledgeville, Ga.
Haley Hernandez (21:25) paced the women in 5K competition, as the Cardinals ran unopposed within regional team parameters. Grace Bostic was the lone female entrant from St. Charles.
The top three finishers in each race secured all-region honors. Jacob Arnold (28:03) became the second MAC men’s recipient while taking third overall.
Ste. Genevieve graduate Devin St. Clair (28:32) placed fourth, and Grayson Knerdschield (29:27) crossed fifth. Former Potosi standout Will Jarvis (30:53) sealed the team victory in eighth.
Metropolitan also shared the course as unopposed region champions for Division II. Annalynn Earley (21:13) had the fastest time combining all female participants for the Wolves.
Hernandez, the reigning 10,000-meter D-III national champion for outdoor track and field, guided the Mineral Area women toward a perfect score with five team members beating Bostic to the line.
The Cardinals sent three women to previous meets this fall, and Laura Maddox (22:00) and Rachel Wilson (23:31) placed runner-up and third, respectively.
West County graduate Kara Hovick (23:47) joined the effort with five runners required to qualify for a region plaque, and Laine Cottrell (25:56) made the result official.
Brianna Sansoucie (34:19) provided insurance as a sixth MAC runner to complete the race. Usually a short-distance sprinter, she battled fatigue and paused atop the final hill before willing her way to the finish.
Jonah McHaffie (27:36) finished second to Vinyard in men’s action to lead St. Charles.
Ricardo Menjivar (31:52) posted the sixth-best mark on the MAC roster, while a foot injury prevented Ethan Anderson from lasting the duration.
The national meet will change locations for the third straight year, but the odds of favorable weather should increase compared to previous races in Massachusetts and Iowa.