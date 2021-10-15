Vinyard leads MAC at Greenville meet

HILLSBORO, Ill. – Kyle Vinyard continued to lead the reigning NJCAA Division III cross country champions from Mineral Area with another strong performance on Friday.

The returning freshman posted an 8-kilometer time of 26:41.03, and finished third out of an even 100 participants in the men’s race Friday at the Greenville Invitational.

Mineral Area landed third in the team standings behind NCAA Division III program Greenville and NJCAA Division II squad Heartland with 10 full teams in contention.

Jacob Arnold (27:25.19) placed 13th and Devin St. Clair (28:03.49) crossed 22nd for the Cardinals, whose team score was completed by Grayson Knernschield (29:11.94) and Will Jarvis (29:50.17)

Gianni Estrada (26:16.48) and Kaleb Carlson (26:38.61) gave Greenville a 1-2 individual result. Heartland had four of the men’s top eight.

Freshman Haley Hernandez (20:31.92) notched a top-10 finish for Mineral Area at ninth among 68 runners in the women’s 5K race.