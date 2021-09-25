 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vinyard places second among 67 for MAC
0 comments

Vinyard places second among 67 for MAC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR, Ill. – Mineral Area freshman Kyle Vinyard finished just eight seconds off the winning pace as men’s runner-up at the H.W. Wright Invitational cross country meet on Friday.

The event was hosted by Millikin University of NCAA Division III classification, and the Cardinals were the lone junior college program in attendance among seven four-year institutions.

Vinyard (26:32) completed the 8-km course only behind champion Jacob Warner (26:24) of UMSL, and the Mineral Area men placed third in the team standings.

Seven Cardinals competed within the upper half of the final individual standings out of 67 runners with Ste. Genevieve graduate Devin St. Clair (27:58) crossing 12th overall.

Grayson Knernschield (28:57) was 18th, returning sophomore Jacob Arnold (29:32) landed 21st, and Potosi graduate Will Jarvis (29:57) wound up 25th to complete the team score.

Former Farmington standout Gavin Anderson (30:45) and Ricardo Menjivar (32:32) rounded out the Mineral Area roster.

Millikin prevailed at its home surface with seven of the fastest 14 men, and also claimed the women’s team victory in a sweep.

Mineral Area entered three athletes in the women’s 6-km contest.

Laura Maddox (24:57) and Haley Hernandez (24:57) reached the conclusion side by side in 13th and 14th places, respectively, among 50 individuals. Rachel Wilson (27:32) finished 28th.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mineral Area men shut out State Fair
Mac

Mineral Area men shut out State Fair

  • Updated

SEDALIA, Mo. – Rory Kelly and Oliver Green scored their first goals of the season on Sunday, and the Mineral Area men’s soccer team blanked St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News