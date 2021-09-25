Vinyard places second among 67 for MAC

DECATUR, Ill. – Mineral Area freshman Kyle Vinyard finished just eight seconds off the winning pace as men’s runner-up at the H.W. Wright Invitational cross country meet on Friday.

The event was hosted by Millikin University of NCAA Division III classification, and the Cardinals were the lone junior college program in attendance among seven four-year institutions.

Vinyard (26:32) completed the 8-km course only behind champion Jacob Warner (26:24) of UMSL, and the Mineral Area men placed third in the team standings.

Seven Cardinals competed within the upper half of the final individual standings out of 67 runners with Ste. Genevieve graduate Devin St. Clair (27:58) crossing 12th overall.

Grayson Knernschield (28:57) was 18th, returning sophomore Jacob Arnold (29:32) landed 21st, and Potosi graduate Will Jarvis (29:57) wound up 25th to complete the team score.

Former Farmington standout Gavin Anderson (30:45) and Ricardo Menjivar (32:32) rounded out the Mineral Area roster.

Millikin prevailed at its home surface with seven of the fastest 14 men, and also claimed the women’s team victory in a sweep.