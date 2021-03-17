Cardinals edged by West Plains in grueling 5-setter

Portell buried an overpass and Rooks hammered a left-side kill after Simun fought off a hard spike to put the Cardinals at the precipice with a 13-11 advantage.

West Plains responded from a timeout as Bibinbe ripped a line kill, and pulled even on a double-contact violation. Game five would protract well past the regulation race to 15 points.

Rooks delivered her best swings of the contest down the stretch after struggling earlier on, including a laser to present the first match point at 14-13. MAC had two quality chances to attack on the ensuing rally, but neither set was in the direction of its all-region hitter.

Nicholson instead connected for the Grizzlies, who then survived an overturned call at 15-15 when officials eventually ruled that a wide tip glanced off the foot of defender Ashton Wildermuth before landing.

Maju Loureiro squared the score again with a left-side line shot, and Mineral Area wasted its last match point on another double contact at 17-17.

Portell pulled the Cardinals from the brink of defeat off a one-pass play at 18-18, but Loureiro put West Plains ahead to stay with her 10th kill.