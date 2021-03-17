Cardinals edged by West Plains in grueling 5-setter

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team recovered from an erratic third game to eventually earn four separate match points on Tuesday.
A signature victory for the regular season and top seed for the Region 16 playoffs were on the fingertips of the Cardinals during their third and most exciting clash against MSU-West Plains.
But the Grizzlies executed at the most crucial moments, and rode the power of their outside hitters to a marathon 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 20-18 triumph at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Manuela Bibinbe ended the match with a spike off the block after a free ball was slowed by the net tape, and equaled Imani Nicholson with 13 kills each for MSU-West Plains (14-4, 3-1).
The visitors jumped ahead 5-2 in the decisive stanza, but a double-block by Mikayla Johnson and Alayna Rooks propelled Mineral Area (9-7, 2-2) toward four straight points.
Rooks blistered an excellent set as Suelen Custodio avoided contact with the net, and Johnson tipped the go-ahead kill at 6-5 off an overhead pass from Avery Norris, who was at the service line.
Neither squad held a lead larger than two points for the remainder of a riveting battle. MAC regained a 10-9 edge on a Ksenija Simun smash after middle hitter Kaylee Portell made two blocks.
Portell buried an overpass and Rooks hammered a left-side kill after Simun fought off a hard spike to put the Cardinals at the precipice with a 13-11 advantage.
West Plains responded from a timeout as Bibinbe ripped a line kill, and pulled even on a double-contact violation. Game five would protract well past the regulation race to 15 points.
Rooks delivered her best swings of the contest down the stretch after struggling earlier on, including a laser to present the first match point at 14-13. MAC had two quality chances to attack on the ensuing rally, but neither set was in the direction of its all-region hitter.
Nicholson instead connected for the Grizzlies, who then survived an overturned call at 15-15 when officials eventually ruled that a wide tip glanced off the foot of defender Ashton Wildermuth before landing.
Maju Loureiro squared the score again with a left-side line shot, and Mineral Area wasted its last match point on another double contact at 17-17.
Portell pulled the Cardinals from the brink of defeat off a one-pass play at 18-18, but Loureiro put West Plains ahead to stay with her 10th kill.
Freshman Lauren Weber shined with 22 digs for West Plains, including two in succession on a sliding reach near the sideline and steady stop against a more powerful attack during game three.
As the Grizzlies placed defensive focus against Rooks and Simun on the outside, Mineral Area received strong hitting results from the middle.
Johnson finished with 13 kills and six blocks, and Portell compiled 12 kills with seven blocks. Simun had 12 kills with 12 digs, and Rooks totaled 11 kills plus 14 digs.
West Plains was the much sharper team in a pivotal third game, getting consecutive aces from Loureiro that were misplayed before a double block by Bibinbe and Nayla Watkins created an 18-10 separation.
The Cardinals regrouped defensively, however, and controlled the closing stretch of game four to extend a contest that spanned 2 hours, 8 minutes.
Annie Graber registered a tiebreaking kill at 19-18 as part of a sudden lineup switch. Simun served the next five points, and struck with a sinking kill from the back row as libero Blair Busenbark executed an overhead dig.
Custodio, who dished out 49 assists, covered a block and made a secondary dig before Johnson swatted a bump set from Busenbark off the defense to punctuate game four.
Busenbark collected 21 digs and Norris added nine more for the Cardinals, who received multiple kills from five different attackers to claim the opening stanza.
West Plains dropped three straight points on hitting errors, resulting in an 18-15 deficit, and Mineral Area directly answered all but one subsequent point earned by its opponent.
Simun restored a 19-16 lead from the right side after two straight kills highlighted a 10-6 start, then rifled the game-one clincher down the left-side line after Portell angled nicely to increase a 23-21 margin.
Bibinbe followed up a kill with a stuff-block as West Plains grabbed a 15-10 lead in game two. The Cardinals drew no closer than three from there.
The Grizzlies earned the right to host the region final in less than two weeks, thanks to a regular-season sweep of MAC that also included a neutral-court match last month in Kansas.
Mineral Area will travel to Hanceville, Ala. this weekend for the Wallace State Spring Bash tournament before returning home on Tuesday for Sophomore Night against Indian Hills.