Cardinals find open spots to beat ECC

PARK HILLS – The two most prolific hitters on the Mineral Area volleyball roster utilized unconventional measures to punctuate a 13th consecutive victory on Wednesday evening.

Mariana de Carvalho unleashed a lethal spike from beyond the 10-foot line, and Nina Janjic extended her left hand to safely swat down a wide bump set near the antenna in game three.

Those back-to-back scoring plays arrived after visiting East Central trimmed a seven-point deficit to one, and the 18th-ranked Cardinals secured a 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 victory.

Janjic hammered seven of her team-high 14 kills during a strong second stanza, and de Carvalho posted 12 kills with 14 digs in the sweep for Mineral Area (13-1).

The Cardinals charged toward an 11-4 lead while seeking to close out the Falcons, but their execution level slipped when a long attack, service error and net violation gave three straight points away.

Makayla Case landed her seventh and final kill to bring East Central (4-7) to within 15-13, and the margin soon reached 22-21 before MAC finally pulled through.

Alandry Below totaled 28 assists and five kills plus two dinked kills, and Katie Huster bolstered the back row with 16 digs and four service aces for MAC.

East Central was haunted by 18 attacking errors, but still the sharper squad at the outset. A timeout was prompted when Emily McKinney fired a kill with no block to challenge her.

North County graduate Emma Gaugel capped a 9-4 start for the Falcons with a solo block, and equaled McKinney with five kills in the loss.

Janjic knocked down a third swing after Gaugel walled the previous two, and Patricia Elizandra added a stuff-block on the next sequence to help the Cards emerge from a 12-7 hole.

Summer Meyer raced across for consecutive digs following a pancake stop by de Carvalho, and Janjic terminated the active rally as an 8-0 service streak by Huster created an 18-13 lead.

Vitoria Campos Mello ripped a back-set from Below, and de Carvalho guided a roll shot off another Meyer dig as the margin increased to 22-14.

Mineral Area exploited the open middle of the opposing defense with a variety of slower placement attacks while continuing to mix in the power.

The Cardinals firmly controlled game two when Janjic punched down four kills and Agatha Emanuelle tossed in a solo block during a 9-0 run served by de Carvalho.

The most scintillating rally of the match also fell into the MAC point column at 19-10 after spanning a full minute of elapsed time. Emanuelle tipped back a blocked attack to score, but only after Hali Overkamp followed a diving save with a phenomenal back-row clear on a flailing fist from her knees.

de Carvalho delivered three of her six kills in game three from the back row, including a sinking shot that established a seemingly safe 13-6 advantage.

East Central countered with a double block from Emma Coburn and Ste. Genevieve graduate A.J. Prudent before its comeback attempt fell short.

Trinity Clark brought up 18 digs for the Falcons. Isabella Allgeyer tallied 13 assists with 10 digs, and Bree Zimmermann had 10 assists plus 14 digs while sharing the setting role.

The Cardinals received 15 digs from Meyer and five kills from Campos, and will remain idle until traveling to the Blue Dragon Classic tournament next weekend in Hutchinson, Kan.