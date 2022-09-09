Cardinals hustle to overtake Jefferson

PARK HILLS – Summer Meyer watched the volleyball touch the surface, and immediately sprinted over to embrace defensive teammate Katie Huster in a moment of pure elation.

Mineral Area still had ample energy to burn early in game five, and never stopped hustling on Wednesday night while completing a steady comeback from two sets down.

Mariana de Carvalho registered 15 kills plus 15 digs, and the Cardinals overtook rival Jefferson 11-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-11 in a wild Region 16 opener.

Nina Janjic buried 14 kills, including three during the abbreviated final stanza, and setter Alandry Below became sharper as the match progressed to compile 44 assists and 11 digs.

Mineral Area (9-1, 1-0) received six kills each from Vitoria Campos Mello, Agatha Emanuelle and Patricia Elizandra, and captured their ninth consecutive win.

The favorable result appeared unlikely two hours earlier when Jefferson outside hitter Morgan LaBlanc rattled off 12 straight serves as Kyndia Smith repeatedly found openings to land four kills.

The Vikings expanded their lead when a couple of clutch kills from Alohilani Bursey and two blocks by Maureen Mathews helped seize six of the final nine points of game two.

Emanuelle countered with two blocks in game three, and solid digging by the Cardinals created longer rallies, many of which concluded in errors by Jefferson (3-6, 0-1).

MAC established a 17-11 lead to begin their gradual pursuit, and rode a dazzling stretch from its setter to extend the action after the margin was reduced to 18-15.

Below delivered a long back-set on target to Emanuelle, then caught the opposing defense with an overhead dink to a vacant spot near the sideline.

de Carvalho served the next point for an ace, and Janjic destroyed another quick back-set from Below to reach game point at 24-16.

Bursey had a fabulous performance up front with 14 kills and eight blocks, and tipped a tying kill as the Vikings moved to within two points of potential victory at 23-23 in game four.

Mineral Area had just relinquished a 21-16 lead, but regained it on a massive double block by Campos and Elizandra. The equally important next point was a signal of things to come.

Meyer charged forward from her libero spot to make a diving save near the net, and Huster guided an eventual free ball to Below for the assist as de Carvalho pounded the spike to force a fifth stanza.

The Cardinals assumed a 3-2 lead on an attacking error and protected it from there, energized by a masterful defensive exchange on the ensuing play.

Huster reacted to a slightly tipped spike with a full sprint and crashing dive to make a deep corner dig. de Carvalho chased down a finesse shot near the other sideline, and Meyer stopped the next two swings from the Vikings before a missed attack gave MAC the point and greater momentum.

Emanuelle took care of an overpass at 10-4 as the Cardinals continued to scramble defiantly, and Jefferson saw back-to-back points slip away on a service error and spike into the net after drawing within 11-8.

Janjic answered the final Bursey block at 14-10, and Emanuelle found an angle on the feed from Below in rhythm to seal the victory.

Meyer bounced and shuffled her way to 26 digs overall while Huster added 10. Mineral Area plays three opponents this weekend at the Blazer Classic in Vincennes, Ind.

Smith recorded 15 kills, and Emilia Bostal had 20 digs for Jefferson. The rematch is Oct. 5 in Hillsboro.