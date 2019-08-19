{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Volleyball

Mineral Area sophomore Baylie Petry waits to receive a serve during game two of a preseason scrimmage against Williams Baptist on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Park Hills. Petry is among seven returning players from a 29-5 team that placed 10th in the nation last fall.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area has punctuated each of its last three volleyball seasons as a top-10 program, reaching the final day of the NJCAA Division I tournament.

A panel of voters projects the Cardinals to perform that well once again, placing them at No. 10 in the national preseason rankings as released on Monday.

The reigning Region 16 champions return seven players from a 29-5 squad, including two six-rotation standouts from South America and two experienced back-row specialists with local ties.

Cindy Garcia Penaloza brings back a powerful presence at middle blocker, standing 6-foot-2, and easily paced Mineral Area in kills and blocks while earning Second Team all-American honors last fall.

Emily Greif and Sydni Basler have been competing along with newcomer and Farmington graduate Blair Busenbark for the libero position vacated by all-American Shelby Meyer.

Others lost to graduation were key hitters and current Missouri Baptist players Raylyn Dodd, Isidora Stojovic and Katie Duncan, along with defensive specialist Ainslee Finch.

Macy Ketcherside, Baylie Petry and Solymar Santos are looking for increased roles after being utilized sparingly along the front row as freshmen.

The Cardinals will open the 2019 campaign this weekend with four matches at the East Central Classic in Union, Mo. The schedule also includes future road trips to Texas, Kansas, Indiana and Iowa.

Reigning national champion Southern Idaho and runner-up Miami-Dade (Fla.) are ranked first and second, respectively, while Iowa Western, Seward County (Kan.) and Trinity Valley (Texas) round out the top five.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments