Cardinals spike victory over East Central

Mikayla Johnson and Mya Young registered early solo stuffs, and Johnson blistered a quick set by Custodio for an impressive 10-3 start.

But a few errors and free balls enabled East Central (6-4) to respond. Consecutive kills by Leinata Leakehe trimmed the deficit to 10-8, and the visitors remained defiant.

Kilisitina Lutui made it 21-19 with a block, but the Falcons surrendered the next two points on a missed serve and errant clearing attempt.

Rooks notched her sixth kill of the stanza at 24-20 after Custodio alertly punched a rejected spike upward, and Simun buried a back-row swing after East Central turned aside two game points.

Mineral Area never trailed game two after Simun jump-served her squad to a 4-0 lead, and maximized six kills from her after the margin had tightened to 9-8.

Busenbark brought up 12 digs, and Annie Graber sprinted back from right outside to make a dazzling overhead save in the corner that was eventually terminated by Johnson in game three.

Central graduate Avery Norris saw her most extensive action of the season, and produced nine digs along the back row for the Cardinals.