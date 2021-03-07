Cardinals spike victory over East Central

PARK HILLS – As the Mineral Area volleyball lineup continues to evolve, Ksenija Simun is providing a solid outside option when all-region hitter Alayna Rooks rotates back.
The freshman from Montenegro compiled 13 kills, 12 digs and two service aces Friday evening to help the Cardinals complete a 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of East Central.
Kaylee Portell was highly efficient from the middle with nine kills on 13 attacks and no errors during a contest highlighted by marathon rally in game three.
Mineral Area (8-5) eventually claimed the riveting point after the ball stayed off the surface for 75 seconds and was touched by each player on the court.
Trinity Clark and teammate Olivia Spanley combined for seven digs within the exchange, but confusion on a second ball ended it after MAC libero Blair Busenbark had covered a booming block.
The Cardinals utilized five kills from Portell to control game three, and scored 12 of the final 17 points before Simun capped her big performance with a solo block.
Rooks finished with 11 kills plus eight digs, setter Suelen Custodio totaled 33 assists and 11 digs, and MAC avoided potential danger late in game one.
Mikayla Johnson and Mya Young registered early solo stuffs, and Johnson blistered a quick set by Custodio for an impressive 10-3 start.
But a few errors and free balls enabled East Central (6-4) to respond. Consecutive kills by Leinata Leakehe trimmed the deficit to 10-8, and the visitors remained defiant.
Kilisitina Lutui made it 21-19 with a block, but the Falcons surrendered the next two points on a missed serve and errant clearing attempt.
Rooks notched her sixth kill of the stanza at 24-20 after Custodio alertly punched a rejected spike upward, and Simun buried a back-row swing after East Central turned aside two game points.
Mineral Area never trailed game two after Simun jump-served her squad to a 4-0 lead, and maximized six kills from her after the margin had tightened to 9-8.
Busenbark brought up 12 digs, and Annie Graber sprinted back from right outside to make a dazzling overhead save in the corner that was eventually terminated by Johnson in game three.
Central graduate Avery Norris saw her most extensive action of the season, and produced nine digs along the back row for the Cardinals.
Alyce Koch paced the Falcons up front with eight kills and four blocks.