HILLSBORO, Mo. – Baylie Petry continued her emergence as a prominent weapon for the Mineral Area volleyball team by leading the attack for a fourth consecutive match.
The returning sophomore knocked down 16 kills on Wednesday evening, and the 13th-ranked Cardinals downed Jefferson 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 in the Region 16 opener.
Alayna Rooks finished with 11 kills at a .476 hitting clip, and Cindy Penaloza totaled nine kills with two solo blocks. Mineral Area (10-0, 1-0) closed the sweep with a 10-5 scoring run in game three.
Laura Danezzi not only supplied 35 assists as the setter, but also strengthened the defensive effort with 17 digs to equal the amount of libero Emily Greif.
Marieke Zink picked up 16 digs while Sydni Basler tallied 12 and Blair Busenbark collected six more for the Cardinals. Kaylee Portell had four kills and two solo blocks.
Petry posted a .417 kill percentage, making just one error in 36 chances.
Mineral Area served four aces as a squad, and will continue a stretch of 11 straight contests away from home on Friday in a second duel with John A. Logan.
