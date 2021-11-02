Four MAC hitters named all-region

PARK HILLS – Alayna Rooks provided arguably the most thrilling and memorable highlight this season for the Mineral Area volleyball team during its Region 16 opener.
The sophomore outside hitter rattled off four consecutive clutch kills after the Cardinals faced multiple match points to help salvage a five-set victory over rival Jefferson.
That contest followed a successful opening-weekend tournament in Alabama, and Mineral Area was headed toward a 9-0 start and eventual national ranking.
Then injuries affected several team members, including an ailing ankle that cost Rooks three weeks of action, and the Cardinals dropped eight of their last 13 matches.
And while the lineup changed often with certain players unavailable, the team struggled at times with inconsistent passing and never established the customary one-setter system.
Although MAC wrapped up its 14-8 campaign on Friday in a three-set postseason sweep by Jefferson, its four leading attackers were chosen as all-region performers.
Rooks has become the first three-time all-region recipient in program history after the NJCAA granted all 2020-21 athletes an extra year of optional eligibility due to the pandemic.
Middle hitter Mikayla Johnson joins Rooks on the First Team, earning her second such honor, while Nina Janjic and Chloey Myers grabbed Second Team recognition.
Rooks paced the Cardinals at 2.60 kills per set, and was third with 2.47 digs per set while playing all six rotations for a second straight year.
Johnson currently ranks 21st nationally with her .316 hitting percentage, and was easily the top Mineral Area blocker with 76 on the season. Her next closest teammate had 30.
Janjic compiled a team-high 174 kills over 22 matches, including a season-best 14 against Marshalltown (Iowa) on Oct. 2.
Myers finished fourth on the Cardinals with 130 kills, notching three consecutive double-digit efforts late in the season against Jefferson, John A. Logan and top-10 ranked MSU-West Plains.