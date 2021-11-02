Four MAC hitters named all-region

PARK HILLS – Alayna Rooks provided arguably the most thrilling and memorable highlight this season for the Mineral Area volleyball team during its Region 16 opener.

The sophomore outside hitter rattled off four consecutive clutch kills after the Cardinals faced multiple match points to help salvage a five-set victory over rival Jefferson.

That contest followed a successful opening-weekend tournament in Alabama, and Mineral Area was headed toward a 9-0 start and eventual national ranking.

Then injuries affected several team members, including an ailing ankle that cost Rooks three weeks of action, and the Cardinals dropped eight of their last 13 matches.

And while the lineup changed often with certain players unavailable, the team struggled at times with inconsistent passing and never established the customary one-setter system.

Although MAC wrapped up its 14-8 campaign on Friday in a three-set postseason sweep by Jefferson, its four leading attackers were chosen as all-region performers.