PARK HILLS – When the college volleyball season began in mid-August, Mineral Area was expected to be anchored by an imposing and established middle presence.
But a necessary lineup change instead switched the focus outside, resulting in more attacking chances for freshman Alayna Rooks and sophomore Baylie Petry among others.
Both players were rewarded for their efforts as opposing coaches selected five Cardinals for All-Region 16 postseason honors last weekend.
Farmington graduate Emily Grief also earned First Team distinction after winning a battle in practice for the libero position and maintaining it as a second-year starter.
Mineral Area validated its initial national ranking by starting off 12-0, but skidded to a 16-11 final record and ended a streak of three straight NJCAA tournament appearances.
Cindy Penaloza played the first 11 matches with a .448 hitting percentage as a returning All-American, but was held out from there as an investigation into her eligibility ensued and dragged on.
You have free articles remaining.
Rooks thrived as the season progressed, averaging 2.94 kills per set after posting double-digit totals in six of her last seven contests. The Chicago native smashed a season-high 20 kills against rival MSU-West Plains.
Versatility helped Petry take notable strides with MAC after being sparingly utilized as a freshman. She started off 2019 in the back row, but eventually filled a key vacancy opposite Rooks in the rotation.
Petry finished second on the squad with 216 total kills behind Rooks’ 273, including a career-high 21 during a four-game victory over Northeast (Neb.).
Greif compiled 491 digs (5.22/set) for the season, and placed second on the team in service aces with 26. She picked up 25 or more digs in five of the last eight Mineral Area matches.
Penaloza was chosen for the Second Team along with fellow sophomore Laura Danezzi, who was moved from six-rotation setter to a defensive specialist role in October.
