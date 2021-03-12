Indian Hills has blazing start in win over MAC

Mineral Area grabbed a brief 9-7 edge in game three after Rooks served a tying ace and Custodio caught the opposing defense out of position with a sudden swat on second contact.

Indian Hills shifted momentum, however, after Bailea Yahnke stretched back and to her left for a stellar dig that transitioned into a clearing point as MAC failed to react.

Cassia Lemos gave the Warriors a 21-16 lead from the service line, and set three subsequent smashes by Daley to close out the pivotal game.

MAC moved ahead 8-6 on a double block from Johnson and Custodio, and restored a 10-8 margin before the host squad dominated the closing stretch of game four.

Vallee ripped an excellent cross-court kill at 16-12, and Daley took care of an overpass at 23-13. Mineral Area fought off two match points, including one that saw Rooks absorb a hard spike near the neck.

Johnson and Rooks finished with nine kills each, and Kaylee Portell added seven along with three blocks for the Cardinals, who will host MSU-West Plains for the No. 1 region seed on Tuesday.

Busenbark compiled 11 of her 23 digs during game two of a strong performance. Custodio finished with 27 assists, Ksenija Simun chipped in five kills and Avery Norris had two aces with five digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0