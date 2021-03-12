Indian Hills has blazing start in win over MAC

OTTUMWA, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball team regrouped from a poor start on Thursday, but host Indian Hills powered its way to a 25-9, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Jenna Vallee knocked down 14 kills and Precious Daley notched 13 more as Indian Hills (11-5) posted its 10th consecutive win. Libero Anja Vranic picked up 22 digs.
The Warriors jumped ahead 6-1 while keeping MAC out of an early offensive rhythm, and scored seven straight points for an 18-4 cushion after Vallee connected on successive attacks.
Mineral Area (9-6) generated only four kills in game one, but fared much better in the second as middle hitter Mikayla Johnson alone sent down six during the stanza.
Suelen Custodio punched a second ball over to break an 8-8 tie after she and Kaylee Portell calmly saved an errant pass near the scorer’s table.
Johnson combined with Alayna Rooks on an ensuing double block before Indian Hills responded with a modest 6-2 scoring push. Vranic served two straight aces that were misplayed.
The Cardinals trailed 19-18, but secured game two after earning the next four points. Johnson found a spot in the deep corner at 22-19 after libero Blair Busenbark covered a block by Jarolin de los Santos.
Mineral Area grabbed a brief 9-7 edge in game three after Rooks served a tying ace and Custodio caught the opposing defense out of position with a sudden swat on second contact.
Indian Hills shifted momentum, however, after Bailea Yahnke stretched back and to her left for a stellar dig that transitioned into a clearing point as MAC failed to react.
Cassia Lemos gave the Warriors a 21-16 lead from the service line, and set three subsequent smashes by Daley to close out the pivotal game.
MAC moved ahead 8-6 on a double block from Johnson and Custodio, and restored a 10-8 margin before the host squad dominated the closing stretch of game four.
Vallee ripped an excellent cross-court kill at 16-12, and Daley took care of an overpass at 23-13. Mineral Area fought off two match points, including one that saw Rooks absorb a hard spike near the neck.
Johnson and Rooks finished with nine kills each, and Kaylee Portell added seven along with three blocks for the Cardinals, who will host MSU-West Plains for the No. 1 region seed on Tuesday.
Busenbark compiled 11 of her 23 digs during game two of a strong performance. Custodio finished with 27 assists, Ksenija Simun chipped in five kills and Avery Norris had two aces with five digs.