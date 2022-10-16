Indian Hills too strong in sweep of Cardinals

PARK HILLS – Playing its second opponent at home on Saturday, the Mineral Area volleyball team was simply overpowered by third-ranked Indian Hills.

Jenna Vallee and Erica Calderon Rosario spiked nine kills each, setter Hennesys Lane compiled 37 assists plus five blocks, and the Warriors rolled to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 victory.

Larissa Barreiors added eight kills and Jarolin de los Santos made six blocks to bolster Indian Hills (33-2). Sasha Vadal picked up 22 digs while Vallee added 11 and Maggie Paiva chipped in 10 more.

Mineral Area (21-7) posted a modest .192 attacking percentage as outside hitter Mariana de Carvalho provided the most consistent production with 13 kills and 10 digs.

Alandry Below totaled 22 assists with nine digs, and Vitoria Campos Mello made 10 digs while equaling Nina Janjic with four kills apiece.

Mineral Area began the weekend tournament Friday with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Vincennes in their second meeting this season.

Janjic steered the offense with 13 kills, and de Carvalho had 10 kills plus a team-high 15 digs. Freshman libero Summer Meyer contributed 14 digs.

Agatha Emanuelle amassed seven kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces, and Patricia Elizandra netted five kills with three blocks for the Cardinals.

Below dished out 34 assists while adding eight digs and four second-contact kills. Jillian Schmoll matched Campos with nine digs each.

Vincennes was led by Paige Parlanti with 12 kills and 13 digs. Audrey Buis knocked down eight kills and Morgan Netcott made 24 digs.

Saturday action saw Mineral Area outlast Barton (Kan.) in four sets 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 behind 21 kills and 19 digs by de Carvalho.

The Cardinals punished the opposition from the service line with 18 aces, including six from Below, who also totaled 44 assists and 11 digs.

Campos unleashed four aces while starring all around with nine kills and 16 digs, and Emanuelle supplied six kills, four blocks and 11 digs at middle hitter.

Janjic again reached double digits with 10 kills for the Cardinals. Schmoll secured 20 digs while serving three aces, and Meyer had 13 digs with three aces.

Molly Norris and Darby Smith landed 11 kills each for Barton. Iris Oosterbaan tallied 23 assists and seven digs among two setters for her team, and Beatriz Rissi executed five blocks.

Mineral Area hosts MSU-West Plains for a Region 16 showdown Wednesday. The Cardinals need a three-set sweep to clinch the No. 1 seed for the three-team postseason tournament.