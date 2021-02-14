Iowa Western completes volleyball sweep of MAC

PARK HILLS – An early series of impressive blocks by Mineral Area forced 10th-ranked Iowa Western to quickly alter its attacking style.
The visiting Reivers embraced the challenge, incorporating more cut shots and sharper angles into their arsenal, and swept the Saturday morning volleyball showdown 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.
Freshman outside Iremnur Elmas was an all-around standout with 13 kills and 12 digs, and Iowa Western (8-3) notched its fifth consecutive straight-set win.
Mineral Area (4-1) was powered by sophomore Alayna Rooks with 15 kills and eight digs, and drew to within a single point of squaring the match at one game apiece.
But the Reivers tied game two at 24-24 when setter Yadhira Anchante alertly redirected an errant pass to the surface, then stopped the premier MAC hitter on three subsequent swings.
Maike Bertens delivered a go-ahead stuff along the edge, and digs from both Elmas and Anchante on the next rally enabled Delaney Esterling to apply the clinching cross-court kill.
Bertens connected on back-to-back chances during a five-point run that gave Iowa Western a 17-11 lead in game three. She finished with 11 kills while Esterling sent down 10 more.
The Cardinals reduced a late 20-13 deficit on kills by Rooks and Ksenija Simun from opposite sides, and Mikayla Johnson pounced on an overpass to make it 22-19.
Simun contributed seven kills plus seven digs, but her dangerous jump serves were mostly received well by the opposing back row. Mya Young and Johnson each provided six kills.
Mineral Area enjoyed a favorable start while facing its toughest test of the season, building a 9-5 lead in game one as Rooks and Johnson celebrated consecutive scoring blocks.
Kaylee Portell was involved in four rejections, including two doubles that caromed directly to the floor, but the Cardinals ultimately lost the opening stanza following three service errors.
Young planted a right-side swing after setter Suelen Custodio and libero Blair Busenbark made lunging stops for a 15-12 lead before Iowa Western calmly charged back.
Elenoa Sing served a tiebreaking ace at 18-17, and the Reivers tipped two crucial kills. Bertens made it 22-19, and Sing nudged the ball over the block after Rooks staved off a previous game point.
While the blocking proficiency subsided for MAC in game two, the hitting prowess increased with 17 separate points concluding with kills.
Rooks blistered an overpass, and placed the ensuing attack off the touch for a 23-22 edge after Busenbark stopped a roll shot with a sliding reaction.
Iowa Western responded when a left-side drive from Bertens was too strong for an overhead pass. Elmas tallied six kills earlier in game two.
Busenbark compiled 12 digs as the Reivers effectively avoided serving in her direction, and Custodio dished out 34 assists. MAC is scheduled to host East Central on Tuesday.
Lauren Walenz supplied 11 digs and Anchante totaled 38 assists for Iowa Western, which rolled past Jefferson on Friday night.