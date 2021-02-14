Iowa Western completes volleyball sweep of MAC

PARK HILLS – An early series of impressive blocks by Mineral Area forced 10th-ranked Iowa Western to quickly alter its attacking style.

The visiting Reivers embraced the challenge, incorporating more cut shots and sharper angles into their arsenal, and swept the Saturday morning volleyball showdown 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.

Freshman outside Iremnur Elmas was an all-around standout with 13 kills and 12 digs, and Iowa Western (8-3) notched its fifth consecutive straight-set win.

Mineral Area (4-1) was powered by sophomore Alayna Rooks with 15 kills and eight digs, and drew to within a single point of squaring the match at one game apiece.

But the Reivers tied game two at 24-24 when setter Yadhira Anchante alertly redirected an errant pass to the surface, then stopped the premier MAC hitter on three subsequent swings.

Maike Bertens delivered a go-ahead stuff along the edge, and digs from both Elmas and Anchante on the next rally enabled Delaney Esterling to apply the clinching cross-court kill.