Jefferson puts final spike in Cardinals

PARK HILLS – A season littered with inconsistency and key injuries reached an endpoint for the Mineral Area volleyball team on Friday evening.
Alohilani Bursey dominated the middle with nine kills and six blocks, and Jefferson eliminated the Cardinals 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 in the Region 16 tournament.
Kyla Beel smashed a team-high 10 kills while adding three blocks, and Emilia Bostal handled 16 digs for Jefferson (14-16), which lost the final to MSU-West Plains on Saturday.
Mineral Area (14-8) could not duplicate the crisp ball movement or attacking efficiency of the visiting Vikings, and suffered its eighth loss over the last 13 contests.
Alayna Rooks completed her third season at MAC by totaling a team-high nine kills plus two blocks and five digs. Mikayla Johnson made six blocks, but was limited to three kills.
The Cardinals started strong with leads of 10-6 and 14-10 in game one, but a tipped kill by Kyndia Smith and stuff-block by Bursey ignited a healthier Jefferson response.
The ensuing rally featured sensational defense that included a pancake save by Jefferson setter Julia Lemos that the officials ruled clean as numerous players hesitated.
Mineral Area libero MeKenzie Yount reacted to deflect a quick return before Rooks chased down the loose ball in the bench, enabling teammate Jillian Schmoll to clear.
The Vikings calmly executed a fast transition as the Cardinals hustled back into position, and Beel rifled a left-side kill directly to the vacant center of the defense.
Game one stood even at 19-19 after Chloey Myers connected along the outside and Patricia De Souza rotated back to serve an ace. Jefferson then seized command with a closing 6-0 spurt.
Morgan LeBlanc notched two of her seven kills on back-to-back chances, and the margin reached four points on two MAC hitting errors before Bursey won a joust.
The Vikings built a sizable lead much earlier in game two. Bostal dropped in an ace and Bursey arrived to reject another incoming attack for a 13-7 separation.
Johnson pounded her best kill of the match to bring the Cardinals within 19-16. Maureen Mathews and LeBlanc answered with smashes as Jefferson was propelled toward a two-set advantage.
Mineral Area produced only six kills in game two and equaled that number in game three as comeback hopes slipped away. Taylor Duncan scored on a second touch between late kills by Beel.
Jefferson was ahead 15-10 after the Cardinals suffered a service error, net violation and two costly overpass miscues within a four-point stretch.
A block by Johnson preceded a couple of Jefferson mistakes as the Cardinals drew within 16-15 and 19-18. But the Vikings sealed the victory with a powerful 6-0 surge.
Smith sent down nine kills and Mathews added six more.
The Cardinals opened the season 9-0 with a road win to join the national rankings, but still struggled to find steady lineup combinations while also having a weekend tournament and other matches canceled.
Rooks missed more than three weeks of action with a sprained ankle, and sophomore Ksenija Simun was lost for the postseason following an injury last weekend.
Nina Janjic had six kills, De Souza made three blocks and Yount picked up nine digs for Mineral Area. Nicole Roeder dished out 11 assists and second setter Addi Casey finished with eight.