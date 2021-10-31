Jefferson puts final spike in Cardinals

Mineral Area libero MeKenzie Yount reacted to deflect a quick return before Rooks chased down the loose ball in the bench, enabling teammate Jillian Schmoll to clear.

The Vikings calmly executed a fast transition as the Cardinals hustled back into position, and Beel rifled a left-side kill directly to the vacant center of the defense.

Game one stood even at 19-19 after Chloey Myers connected along the outside and Patricia De Souza rotated back to serve an ace. Jefferson then seized command with a closing 6-0 spurt.

Morgan LeBlanc notched two of her seven kills on back-to-back chances, and the margin reached four points on two MAC hitting errors before Bursey won a joust.

The Vikings built a sizable lead much earlier in game two. Bostal dropped in an ace and Bursey arrived to reject another incoming attack for a 13-7 separation.

Johnson pounded her best kill of the match to bring the Cardinals within 19-16. Maureen Mathews and LeBlanc answered with smashes as Jefferson was propelled toward a two-set advantage.