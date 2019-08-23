{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Copeland
Submitted Photo

Mineral Area College head volleyball coach Tim Copeland stands with players after notching his 400th career victory on Friday in Union, Mo. The Cardinals opened the new season by sweeping Lewis & Clark and John Wood in straight sets at the East Central Classic. Copeland enters his 14th season guiding MAC with four NJCAA tournament appearances following coaching stints at Missouri Baptist and Jefferson. Weekend tournament action continues for Mineral Area with two more contests on Saturday.

