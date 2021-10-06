MAC shuffles rotation in victory

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s volleyball team may be relying more heavily than usual on top percentage hitter Mikayla Johnson while heading down the stretch of the regular season.
With a recent ankle injury sidelining all-region outside attacker Alayna Rooks for at least the next three weeks, the Cardinals turned to their athletic sophomore middle on Tuesday night.
Johnson knocked down 11 kills, was even more dominant defensively with 11 blocks, and 18th-ranked Mineral Area finished off the Missouri Baptist junior varsity 25-9, 25-15, 25-22.
The Cardinals shuffled their lineup combinations throughout the night, and were never threatened after running a crisp offense in game one.
MeKenzie Yount put on the libero jersey for the match and picked up 10 digs while setter Nicole Roeder totaled 20 assists and seven digs over games one and three for Mineral Area (12-5).
Johnson executed a solo block following digs by Bridget Bone and Addi Casey, and Patricia de Souza served the next point of the opening stanza for an ace.
Johnson made consecutive block during another rally moments later, and Mya Young terminated with authority before an ace from Chloey Myers made it 19-7.
Casey saw more extensive action, and registered her two most impressive assists of nine overall on an overhead bump in close proximity to Johnson and a running pass on target to Myers while avoiding the net.
Missouri Baptist displayed its strongest resistance with four difficult digs by libero Sophia Kershaw and Bella Cernicek during a frenetic single exchange in game two.
But a return was eventually collected in the net, and the Cardinals scored eight of the last nine points as Young spiked three of her six total kills at 20-14.
The Spartans threatened to capture game three as their improved attacking down the stretch coincided with a number of MAC errors.
Breyanna Howard spiked four of her 10 kills, and Audrey Keeven added three of her nine putaways near the conclusion of the stanza, but a 22-20 lead slipped away from MBU.
Johnson notched the go-ahead kill on a clever off-speed shot into the vacant back corner, and Myers ended the match with a left-side smash after the Spartans missed an attack long.
Myers finished with seven digs plus five digs, and De Souza totaled three kills, four blocks and three aces for the Cardinals, who will travel to Lewis & Clark on Monday.