MAC shuffles rotation in victory

Casey saw more extensive action, and registered her two most impressive assists of nine overall on an overhead bump in close proximity to Johnson and a running pass on target to Myers while avoiding the net.

Missouri Baptist displayed its strongest resistance with four difficult digs by libero Sophia Kershaw and Bella Cernicek during a frenetic single exchange in game two.

But a return was eventually collected in the net, and the Cardinals scored eight of the last nine points as Young spiked three of her six total kills at 20-14.

The Spartans threatened to capture game three as their improved attacking down the stretch coincided with a number of MAC errors.

Breyanna Howard spiked four of her 10 kills, and Audrey Keeven added three of her nine putaways near the conclusion of the stanza, but a 22-20 lead slipped away from MBU.

Johnson notched the go-ahead kill on a clever off-speed shot into the vacant back corner, and Myers ended the match with a left-side smash after the Spartans missed an attack long.