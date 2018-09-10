VINCENNES, Ind. – The Mineral Area volleyball team dropped the first set to 16th-ranked Wallace State during its opening match at the Vincennes Tournament on Friday.
But the Lady Cardinals responded for an 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 victory, and went on to defeat three more opponents to remain unbeaten through the weekend.
Outside hitter Katie Duncan powered MAC with superb results at the net, sending 24 of her 39 attacks down for kills. Setter Laura Danezzi totaled a season-high 50 assists.
Cindy Garcia Penaloza recorded 13 kills while Melissa Avendano added 10 and Isidora Stojovic knocked down seven for the Lady Cardinals. Raylyn Dodd executed three solo blocks.
Llibero Shelby Meyer brought up 22 digs, and fellow sophomore Ainslee Finch compiled 19. Danezzi had 15 digs, and Sydni Basler made 10.
Action continued on Friday night as Mineral Area topped Wabash Valley 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 behind a team-high nine kills from freshman Baylie Petry.
Penaloza spiked eight kills on 12 swings, and Macy Ketcherside chipped in six more. Danezzi totaled 34 assists plus 11 digs.
Meyer equaled her total of 22 digs from the previous contest in one fewer game. Finch served four aces and tied former Farmington teammate Emily Greif with nine digs each.
Vincennes tested the Lady Cardinals in the first of two Saturday matches, but Mineral Area rebounded from one set down to prevail 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.
Duncan led the offense with 14 kills, and Penaloza ripped 13 more while tallying three aces. Dodd had nine kills and three solo blocks.
Danezzi finished with 47 assists and 13 digs, while Stojovic recorded eight kills and Avendano landed seven. Meyer controlled 20 digs, Finch provided 10 and Basler made eight.
Stojovic came back with a team-high 11 kills in the final match of the weekend, as Mineral Area eased through a 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Lake Land.
Penaloza had 10 kills with two solo blocks, and Finch provided 11 digs with two aces for the Lady Cards (9-0), who will open Region 16 play at Jefferson on Wednesday.
Danezzi totaled 33 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Meyer paced the back row with 22 digs, and Greif contributed eight more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.