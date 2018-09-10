Subscribe for 17¢ / day

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Mineral Area volleyball team dropped the first set to 16th-ranked Wallace State during its opening match at the Vincennes Tournament on Friday.

But the Lady Cardinals responded for an 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 victory, and went on to defeat three more opponents to remain unbeaten through the weekend.

Outside hitter Katie Duncan powered MAC with superb results at the net, sending 24 of her 39 attacks down for kills. Setter Laura Danezzi totaled a season-high 50 assists.

Cindy Garcia Penaloza recorded 13 kills while Melissa Avendano added 10 and Isidora Stojovic knocked down seven for the Lady Cardinals. Raylyn Dodd executed three solo blocks.

Llibero Shelby Meyer brought up 22 digs, and fellow sophomore Ainslee Finch compiled 19. Danezzi had 15 digs, and Sydni Basler made 10.

Action continued on Friday night as Mineral Area topped Wabash Valley 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 behind a team-high nine kills from freshman Baylie Petry.

Penaloza spiked eight kills on 12 swings, and Macy Ketcherside chipped in six more. Danezzi totaled 34 assists plus 11 digs.

Meyer equaled her total of 22 digs from the previous contest in one fewer game. Finch served four aces and tied former Farmington teammate Emily Greif with nine digs each.

Vincennes tested the Lady Cardinals in the first of two Saturday matches, but Mineral Area rebounded from one set down to prevail 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.

Duncan led the offense with 14 kills, and Penaloza ripped 13 more while tallying three aces. Dodd had nine kills and three solo blocks.

Danezzi finished with 47 assists and 13 digs, while Stojovic recorded eight kills and Avendano landed seven. Meyer controlled 20 digs, Finch provided 10 and Basler made eight.

Stojovic came back with a team-high 11 kills in the final match of the weekend, as Mineral Area eased through a 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Lake Land.

Penaloza had 10 kills with two solo blocks, and Finch provided 11 digs with two aces for the Lady Cards (9-0), who will open Region 16 play at Jefferson on Wednesday.

Danezzi totaled 33 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Meyer paced the back row with 22 digs, and Greif contributed eight more.

