{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Volleyball

Mineral Area sophomore Carmen Lazaro (12) tips an attack against Williams Baptist during a preseason volleyball scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

UNION, Mo. – Several hitters for the 14th-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team capitalized on increased playing time during a straight-set road victory on Wednesday.

Silvia Bonsanti recorded 12 kills an just 18 attacks, and Carmen Lazaro knocked down 10 more as the Cardinals routed MCCAC opponent East Central 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

Laura Danezzi compiled 43 assists and made 15 digs while setting an altered lineup. All-American Cindy Penaloza, Macy Ketcherside, Solymar Santos and Thalisie del Claro did not play.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mineral Area (12-0) will spend the weekend competing in four matches at the Hutchinson Tournament, including a showdown with No. 2 Navarro (Texas) on Friday evening.

Alayna Rooks was the leading MAC hitter against the Falcons with 14 kills, and Baylie Petry connected for eight more. Kaylee Portell finished with seven kills and a team-high three blocks.

Emily Greif provided 22 digs and 14 serve receptions along the back row. Blair Busenbark tallied 13 digs while Marieke Zink picked up nine digs and Sydni Basler ended with eight.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments