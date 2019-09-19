UNION, Mo. – Several hitters for the 14th-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team capitalized on increased playing time during a straight-set road victory on Wednesday.
Silvia Bonsanti recorded 12 kills an just 18 attacks, and Carmen Lazaro knocked down 10 more as the Cardinals routed MCCAC opponent East Central 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.
Laura Danezzi compiled 43 assists and made 15 digs while setting an altered lineup. All-American Cindy Penaloza, Macy Ketcherside, Solymar Santos and Thalisie del Claro did not play.
You have free articles remaining.
Mineral Area (12-0) will spend the weekend competing in four matches at the Hutchinson Tournament, including a showdown with No. 2 Navarro (Texas) on Friday evening.
Alayna Rooks was the leading MAC hitter against the Falcons with 14 kills, and Baylie Petry connected for eight more. Kaylee Portell finished with seven kills and a team-high three blocks.
Emily Greif provided 22 digs and 14 serve receptions along the back row. Blair Busenbark tallied 13 digs while Marieke Zink picked up nine digs and Sydni Basler ended with eight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.