MAC volleyball cruises to victory

PARK HILLS – Even without six-rotation standout Mariana de Carvalho in the lineup on Tuesday evening, the Mineral Area volleyball team posted an easy sweep over Lewis & Clark.

Setter Alandry Below had a sparkling performance with 28 assists, 10 digs, six service aces, and dinked three kills for good measure.

Nina Janjic knocked down six of her 10 kills during game one, and Vitoria Campos Mello connected on nine more in the 25-13, 25-18, 25-6 blowout.

Mineral Area (17-6) seized command of the match after the opening set was tied 11. Below served a 10-0 scoring run with three aces to create a 24-13 separation.

She also sent a zooming back-set to Mello along the right side for a hard kill, and libero Summer Meyer assisted a Janjic spike with a perfect overhead bump set a few points earlier.

Patricia Elizandra notched four of her eight total kills from the middle in game two while helping the 20th-ranked Cardinals jump ahead 15-8.

Berkli Benefield contributed three right-side kills during a brief stint of game three, and Jillian Schmoll pocketed an ace while serving the final 9-0 scoring binge.

Meyer finished with eight digs and three aces as Mineral Area began a stretch of five matches in five days that continued Wednesday at St. Louis.

Annabelle Reno spiked seven kills, and Milica Bogdanovic made seven digs for Lewis & Clark (2-15).