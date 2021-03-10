MAC volleyball defense shines against Jefferson

Mineral Area (9-5, 2-1), who narrowly prevailed by two points in the fifth set of the previous meeting, converted its lone match point this time to complete a satisfying sweep.

Simun totaled 12 kills with 14 digs, and jump-served a massive 8-0 scoring push that created an 18-8 lead for the Cardinals in a lopsided second game.

Custodio dished out 29 assists, and further bolstered the front row with three dink kills in game two along with two timely stuffs as an outside blocker.

Her first one put MAC ahead 9-8 in game three after Rooks reached her right fist toward the surface to continue the rally. Custodio followed a Simun smash with her next block at 11-9.

But the defensive tone was set much earlier when consecutive scoring blocks by Mya Young highlighted a quick 4-0 start to the contest.

Jefferson (6-8, 1-2) responded for a brief 9-8 lead on two kills from Nina Janjic, but was more often met with resistance from every seemingly every MAC lineup combination.