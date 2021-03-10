MAC volleyball defense shines against Jefferson

PARK HILLS – A blocking clinic by the Mineral Area volleyball team flustered visiting Jefferson early. And when the Vikings switched to more of a tipping approach, the Cardinals had it covered.
Stamped by a signature rally that lasted 59 seconds during the third game, Mineral Area delivered likely its best defensive effort of the season in a crucial home match on Tuesday evening.
The Cardinals unofficially recorded 13 stuff-blocks, and dominated Jefferson 25-18, 25-10, 25-21 to keep control of their own destiny in the race for a No. 1 region tournament seed.
Alayna Rooks steadily compiled 13 kills and 15 digs, and regrouped from an awkward fall while trying to save an errant pass near the scorer’s table to spark a huge closing sequence.
Jefferson threatened to force a fourth game after grabbing a late 18-16 advantage on a solo rejection by freshman middle Kyndia Smith, who finished with six kills and five blocks.
Rooks answered by spiking a back-set from Suelen Custodio, then rotated back to serve a tying ace. She provided four digs within the longest exchange of the night to break a 19-19 deadlock.
The Vikings could not recover, dropping three of the next four points on a shanked pass, missed serve and overpass that Ksenija Simun promptly punished.
Mineral Area (9-5, 2-1), who narrowly prevailed by two points in the fifth set of the previous meeting, converted its lone match point this time to complete a satisfying sweep.
Simun totaled 12 kills with 14 digs, and jump-served a massive 8-0 scoring push that created an 18-8 lead for the Cardinals in a lopsided second game.
Custodio dished out 29 assists, and further bolstered the front row with three dink kills in game two along with two timely stuffs as an outside blocker.
Her first one put MAC ahead 9-8 in game three after Rooks reached her right fist toward the surface to continue the rally. Custodio followed a Simun smash with her next block at 11-9.
But the defensive tone was set much earlier when consecutive scoring blocks by Mya Young highlighted a quick 4-0 start to the contest.
Jefferson (6-8, 1-2) responded for a brief 9-8 lead on two kills from Nina Janjic, but was more often met with resistance from every seemingly every MAC lineup combination.
Mikalya Johnson contributed her second solo block of game one for a 19-15 edge after Simun whistled a running bump set from Custodio down the left-side line.
Kaylee Portell presented game point at 24-18 with another stuff, and sent down six kills while Johnson totaled five kills five blocks in the victory.
Mineral Area travels next to ranked Indian Hills on Thursday, and will host MSU-West Plains with a shot to clinch the top region seed and an important first-round bye.
Sophomore libero Blair Busenbark picked up 12 digs for the Cardinals, including four in a single game-two rally that also saw Jefferson libero Magdalena Bostal gather four of her 17 digs.
Portell delivered her second scoring stuff and walloped a free ball during the pivotal point in game two after Custodio caught the Vikings out of position with a perfect two-handed placement into the back corner.
Simun followed with consecutive aces, and Avery Norris added seven digs for MAC.