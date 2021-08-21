MAC volleyball downs ranked opponent amid 4-0 start

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Mineral Area volleyball team survived a precarious five-set match, and defeated a ranked opponent during a wild opening day of the season on Friday.

A pair of calmer sweeps followed on Saturday afternoon, and the Cardinals completed a 4-0 weekend at the Wallace State Tournament.

Mineral Area 3, Snead State 2

Mineral Area recovered after wasting a two-game advantage and trailing by five points during the fifth set to edge Snead State 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 15-13.

Sophomore Mya Young, one of five returners on a sizable 18-player roster, registered a team-high 15 kills while Mikayla Johnson collected 10 more.

Two-time all-region standout Alayna Rooks totaled nine kills plus 12 digs, and knocked down the clinching spike on the second Mineral Area match point.

Snead State grabbed a late 9-4 lead after Kayla Bloom stuffed an attack and the ensuring serve crawled over the tape for an ace.