MAC volleyball downs ranked opponent amid 4-0 start

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Mineral Area volleyball team survived a precarious five-set match, and defeated a ranked opponent during a wild opening day of the season on Friday.
A pair of calmer sweeps followed on Saturday afternoon, and the Cardinals completed a 4-0 weekend at the Wallace State Tournament.
Mineral Area 3, Snead State 2
Mineral Area recovered after wasting a two-game advantage and trailing by five points during the fifth set to edge Snead State 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 15-13.
Sophomore Mya Young, one of five returners on a sizable 18-player roster, registered a team-high 15 kills while Mikayla Johnson collected 10 more.
Two-time all-region standout Alayna Rooks totaled nine kills plus 12 digs, and knocked down the clinching spike on the second Mineral Area match point.
Snead State grabbed a late 9-4 lead after Kayla Bloom stuffed an attack and the ensuring serve crawled over the tape for an ace.
The Cardinals countered by taking seven of the next eight points, however, sparked by kills from Chloey Myers and Nina Janjic. Consecutive aces by setter Nicole Roeder resulted in an 11-10 edge.
Johnson attacked to break a 12-12 tie following a dig by MeKenzie Yount, and Snead State tipped long to drop the next rally.
Roeder notched 25 assists and 12 digs while sharing rotations with Serena Arruda, who finished with 20 assists. Yount posted 27 digs overall, and libero Jill Schmoll picked up 23 more.
Mineral Area 3, Wallace State 1
Mineral Area lost the opening set to the tournament host squad later Friday, then surged back to claim a 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 victory stamped by net defense.
Mya Young and Caroline Zapata executed back-to-back solo blocks to deliver the win after Wallace State turned aside two match points to square game four at 25-25.
Nina Janjic and Chloey Myers had just connected for timely kills at 24-23 and 25-24, and tallied 13 and nine, respectively. Mikayla Johnson paced the Cardinals with 14 kills.
Nicole Roeder provided 24 assists with 12 digs. Jill Schmoll had a team-high 21 digs and MeKenzie Yount added nine while Serena Arruda made 18 assists.
Wallace State (6-1) was ranked No. 18 in the preseason poll. Haven Hall slammed 14 kills and Madison Raybon added 12 for the Lions.
Mineral Area 3, Chattanooga State 0
Carolina Zapata sent down six kills amid an efficient .750 hitting percentage, and Mineral Area maintained momentum on Saturday by topping Chattanooga State 25-15, 25-21, 25-22.
Alayna Rooks earned nine kills with seven digs to lead the way, and Nicole Roeder had 14 assists with eight digs.
Jill Schmoll led the defense with nine digs, and Serena Arruda dished out 13 assists for the Cardinals.
Mineral Area 3, Cleveland State 0
Nina Janjic and Chloey Myers landed eight kills each, and McKenzie Yount served seven consecutive points in game two as Mineral Area routed Cleveland State 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 in the finale.
Mya Young attacked at a .636 clip with seven kills overall, and Nicole Roeder recorded team highs with 19 assists and 15 digs. The Cardinals built a 10-1 advantage during the middle set.
Yount brought up 13 digs and Jill Schmoll chipped in 12 more while Serena Arruda had 11 assists.
Mineral Area will face Lake Land for its home opener on Thursday.