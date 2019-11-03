WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A string of three consecutive trips to the NJCAA Division I Tournament by the Mineral Area volleyball program has quietly concluded.
The Cardinals pushed Jefferson to a fifth game Friday night in their fourth head-to-head meeting, but the Vikings prevailed 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7 in the Region 16 Tournament.
Andressa Souza spiked 17 kills while Magdalena Bostal recorded 12 and Nathalia Bieler had 11 more for the Vikings, who then dropped a five-setter to top seed MSU-West Plains in Saturday’s final.
Mineral Area finished 16-11 after starting the season nationally ranked, and suffered a downturn with All-American middle hitter Cindy Penaloza deemed unavailable over the past six weeks.
Solymar Santos recorded a career-high 16 kills, and libero Emily Greif picked up 28 digs in the farewell match for eight sophomore Cardinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Alayna Rooks was arguably the most productive MAC attacker over the final month, and capped her freshman campaign with 15 outside kills on Friday.
Baylie Petry, who shifted from a defensive role as a freshman to the front row, added 11 kills while Macy Ketcherside finished with eight.
Marieke Zink compiled 51 assists and 21 digs at setter, along with the lone Mineral Area ace serve. Laura Danezzi added 16 digs while Blair Busenbark provided 13 and Sydni Basler reached 11.
Silvia Bonsanti chipped in seven kills and equaled Santos with three blocks. The Cardinals finished with 16 hitting errors.
Malena Medus led all players with 41 digs. Makenzie Rodgers and Laura Neves totaled 27 and 22 assists, respectively, for Jefferson (14-13).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.