{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Volleyball

Mineral Area sophomore libero Emily Greif receives a serve during a home match earlier this season.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A string of three consecutive trips to the NJCAA Division I Tournament by the Mineral Area volleyball program has quietly concluded.

The Cardinals pushed Jefferson to a fifth game Friday night in their fourth head-to-head meeting, but the Vikings prevailed 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7 in the Region 16 Tournament.

Andressa Souza spiked 17 kills while Magdalena Bostal recorded 12 and Nathalia Bieler had 11 more for the Vikings, who then dropped a five-setter to top seed MSU-West Plains in Saturday’s final.

Mineral Area finished 16-11 after starting the season nationally ranked, and suffered a downturn with All-American middle hitter Cindy Penaloza deemed unavailable over the past six weeks.

Solymar Santos recorded a career-high 16 kills, and libero Emily Greif picked up 28 digs in the farewell match for eight sophomore Cardinals.

Alayna Rooks was arguably the most productive MAC attacker over the final month, and capped her freshman campaign with 15 outside kills on Friday.

Baylie Petry, who shifted from a defensive role as a freshman to the front row, added 11 kills while Macy Ketcherside finished with eight.

Marieke Zink compiled 51 assists and 21 digs at setter, along with the lone Mineral Area ace serve. Laura Danezzi added 16 digs while Blair Busenbark provided 13 and Sydni Basler reached 11.

Silvia Bonsanti chipped in seven kills and equaled Santos with three blocks. The Cardinals finished with 16 hitting errors.

Malena Medus led all players with 41 digs. Makenzie Rodgers and Laura Neves totaled 27 and 22 assists, respectively, for Jefferson (14-13).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments