MAC volleyball eases past SE Illinois

PARK HILLS – Sophomore middle Mikayla Johnson recorded nine kills and six blocks as 19th-ranked Mineral Area beat revived volleyball program SE Illinois 25-19, 25-8, 25-13 on Wednesday.

Nina Janjic notched seven kills and Alayna Rooks finished with five kills and seven digs as several members of the regular rotation played just two sets.

Mineral Area (10-2) never trailed in any of the three games, and opened the match with consecutive aces from setter Nicole Roeder, who compiled 12 assists.

Chloey Myers chipped in four kills and three blocks with one of each during a surge that turned a 6-6 tie during game one into an eventual 20-8 lead.

Janjic had two powerful smashes in a row near the conclusion of that stretch, but a series of Mineral Area errors tightened the margin to 22-17.

A connection from Roeder to Rooks stopped the slump with authority, and Myers spiked a back-set following a dig by MeKenzie Yount.

SE Illinois (2-11) brought volleyball back to its campus this season after a lengthy dormant period, and struggled to form blocks when the Cardinals targeted their right-side hitters.