MAC volleyball eases past SE Illinois

PARK HILLS – Sophomore middle Mikayla Johnson recorded nine kills and six blocks as 19th-ranked Mineral Area beat revived volleyball program SE Illinois 25-19, 25-8, 25-13 on Wednesday.
Nina Janjic notched seven kills and Alayna Rooks finished with five kills and seven digs as several members of the regular rotation played just two sets.
Mineral Area (10-2) never trailed in any of the three games, and opened the match with consecutive aces from setter Nicole Roeder, who compiled 12 assists.
Chloey Myers chipped in four kills and three blocks with one of each during a surge that turned a 6-6 tie during game one into an eventual 20-8 lead.
Janjic had two powerful smashes in a row near the conclusion of that stretch, but a series of Mineral Area errors tightened the margin to 22-17.
A connection from Roeder to Rooks stopped the slump with authority, and Myers spiked a back-set following a dig by MeKenzie Yount.
SE Illinois (2-11) brought volleyball back to its campus this season after a lengthy dormant period, and struggled to form blocks when the Cardinals targeted their right-side hitters.
Makenna Mumbower registered five kills, and Faith Vinson added three kills plus two blocks for the Falcons, who fell into an 8-1 deficit in game two.
Rooks and Johnson landed back-to-back swings at 4-0, and SE Illinois sprayed a number of clearing attempts long and wide as the margin reached double digits.
Mineral Area shuffled its lineup frequently down the stretch, as local players Addisyn Casey and Kaley Kimball of Central and Bridget Bone of Farmington eventually joined the mix.
Returning sophomore Paige Lamm had a block and two kills in game three, and Janjic buried a spike down the line off a running bump set from Casey at 16-10.
SE Illinois drew to within 18-13 on a Mumbower kill and ensuing ace from Marley Mallow, but the Cardinals countered with a closing 7-0 scoring run.
Serena Arruda made 10 assists spanning the first and third games for MAC. Jillian Schmoll brought up seven digs, and Yount added five more.
Mineral Area will host John A. Logan on Friday evening before resuming Region 16 action at MSU-West Plains next Wednesday.