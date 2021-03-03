MAC volleyball falls in four to Grizzlies

Portell had eight kills with four blocks, and Johnson notched a team-high eight blocks with six kills and three aces for the Cardinals.

The three teams in Region 16 are each 1-1 through the first round of head-to-head matches. Mineral Area has the luxury of hosting both Jefferson and MSU-West Plains later this season.

Loureiro powered the Grizzlies with five kills, and Nicholson added four from the outside to help the home team gain separation in game one.

Rooks blistered an overpass after MAC trailed 19-14, and Johnson made it 20-18 with a solo block, but Loureiro made an excellent dig ahead of a Nicholson spike as West Plains scored the next four.

Johnson followed another scoring block with a go-ahead ace at 7-6 in game two, and the Cardinals only pulled away from there to square the match at one game each.

Portell combined with Mya Young on a double block, and Ksenija Simun ripped a left-side kill on the next point for a 14-10 Mineral Area lead.

MSU-West Plains surged ahead 16-11 in the pivotal third stanza when Nicholson struck from the right side and rotated back for an ace.