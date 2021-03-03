MAC volleyball falls in four to Grizzlies

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Manuela Bibinbe knocked down 19 kills on Tuesday night as MSU-West Plains defeated Mineral Area 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 in volleyball action.
Imani Nicholson added 15 kills and Maju Loureiro had 13 kills with 11 digs for the Grizzlies (12-4, 1-1). Libero Lauren Weber added 23 digs and three service aces.
Alayna Rooks compiled 13 kills and 12 digs in defeat for the Cardinals (7-5, 1-1), who carried leads of 16-14 on a slide kill by Kaylee Portell and 18-16 when setter Suelen Custodio dinked during game four.
MSU-West Plains broke a 20-20 tie on a net violation, then picked up a crucial and controversial ensuing point on missed call.
MAC middle Mikayla Johnson angled her attack safely within the sideline, in direct view and just a few feet away from the chair referee, who upheld an incorrect ruling by the line judge.
Bibinbe connected for a 23-22 lead after the Cardinals pulled even, and Ashton Wildermuth served an ace on a receiving error to present two match points.
Johnson put down a quick set from Custodio to save the first, and Rooks stopped the ensuing West Plains attack, but a reacting overhead pass by libero Blair Busenbark was illegal in front of the 10-foot line.
Portell had eight kills with four blocks, and Johnson notched a team-high eight blocks with six kills and three aces for the Cardinals.
The three teams in Region 16 are each 1-1 through the first round of head-to-head matches. Mineral Area has the luxury of hosting both Jefferson and MSU-West Plains later this season.
Loureiro powered the Grizzlies with five kills, and Nicholson added four from the outside to help the home team gain separation in game one.
Rooks blistered an overpass after MAC trailed 19-14, and Johnson made it 20-18 with a solo block, but Loureiro made an excellent dig ahead of a Nicholson spike as West Plains scored the next four.
Johnson followed another scoring block with a go-ahead ace at 7-6 in game two, and the Cardinals only pulled away from there to square the match at one game each.
Portell combined with Mya Young on a double block, and Ksenija Simun ripped a left-side kill on the next point for a 14-10 Mineral Area lead.
MSU-West Plains surged ahead 16-11 in the pivotal third stanza when Nicholson struck from the right side and rotated back for an ace.
Johnson again sparked a modest comeback with a block and two aces over the next four points, but the Grizzlies got a block and kill from Bibinbe to extend an 18-17 lead.
Simun provided seven kills and seven kills while Young had three blocks and eight digs amid a quiet offensive night. Custodio dished out 36 assists and Busenbark made 13 digs.
Annie Graber saw her first action late in game three, and registered five kills on just six total attacks for Mineral Area.
The Cardinals will host East Central on Friday for a previously postponed contest due to weather.