MAC volleyball goes 1-2 against Iowa foes

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Mineral Area took a set from the No. 2 team in the NJCAA volleyball rankings on Saturday before finishing 1-2 against opponents from Region 11 in the Missouri/Iowa Challenge.

The first round of matches on Friday saw the 16th-ranked Cardinals suffer a 25-20, 27-25, 25-22 sweep against longtime power Iowa Western.

Nina Janjic paced the MAC offense with 11 kills on 20 attacks, and Mariana de Carvalho produced eight kills with 12 digs. Agatha Emanuelle chipped in seven kills from the middle.

Alandry Below totaled 31 assists and 12 digs at setter, and Vitoria Campos Mello had five digs, three blocks and eight digs. Summer Meyer picked up 10 digs, and Jillian Schmoll added seven more.

The Cardinals pushed second-ranked Indian Hills to four games when action resumed on Saturday, but struggled to a .173 hitting percentage as the Warriors prevailed 25-19, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16.

Kinga Michalska slammed 15 kills, and Jenna Vallee added 13 for IHCC. Larissa Scatamburlo totaled 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces while setter Hennesys Lalane posted 49 assists with 13 digs.

Indian Hills (23-1) offered a consistent blocking presence as Erica Calderon Rosario made eight overall and Jarolin de los Santos notched six more. Sasha Vidal picked up 21 digs.

de Carvalho countered with 12 kills and 14 digs for the Cardinals, whose next highest kill total was five from Emanuelle. Below finished with 27 assists and 12 digs.

Meyer had a team-high 16 digs at libero, and Schmoll collected 12 while leading with three aces. Malayna McAllister saw action with two aces.

Mineral Area closed the event with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 rout against Marshalltown. Janjic landed 10 kills while Campos and de Carvalho knocked down five apiece.

Valle Catholic graduate Ella Bertram joined the lineup for a team-high five blocks along with six kills. Below compiled 26 assists with eight digs, and Meyer contributed 15 digs plus two aces.

Mineral Area (16-6) will travel back to Jefferson on Wednesday for a key Region 16 contest.