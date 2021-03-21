MAC volleyball goes 3-1 at Alabama tourney

Janasia Hill posted six kills and Breyon Forrest added five more for Spartanburg Methodist.

Johnson paced the attack with 12 kills and had two blocks as Mineral Area continued with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 triumph over Itawamba on Friday.

The Cardinals made seven digs within an incredible rally on the second point of game two, punctuated by a kicking assist from Custodio when Busenbark cleared the next touch for a back-row kill.

Busenbark produced three of her 16 digs, Portell made a block and Young had a sprawling stop during that rally. Custodio earned the most creative of her 35 assists, and also chipped in seven digs.

Young connected for nine kills and Simun totaled eight kills along with eight digs. Portell and Sohn each had five kills, and Rooks picked up seven digs.

Zakhia Taylor and LaMaya Newsome each had seven kills for Itawamba.

Simun starred up front with nine of her team-high 13 kills coming in game three, and served two aces Saturday morning as MAC rolled past Catawba Valley 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.