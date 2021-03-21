MAC volleyball goes 3-1 at Alabama tourney

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Mineral Area volleyball team won 10 consecutive sets against opponents from four different states at the Wallace State Spring Bash before fading against the tournament hosts on Saturday.
Gracie Sohn spiked a team-high 10 kills as an effective addition to the front row, and the Cardinals swept Spartanburg Methodist 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 in the first of two matches on Friday.
Ksenija Simun totaled eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and sophomore libero Blair Busenbark notched 18 digs with four assists in the victory.
Mineral Area faced its lone threat in game one, but extended a 17-16 lead on a block by setter Suelen Custodio, who compiled 30 assists plus three kills and seven digs.
Mya Young terminated later in the key 5-0 scoring push after Avery Norris made a full diving save along the right sideline, and subsequent kills from Mikayla Johnson and Simun sealed the stanza.
Johnson had seven kills to equal Young, who also tallied three blocks. Sohn shared rotations with usual outside standout Alayna Rooks, who played exclusively on the back row to protect a sore left thigh.
Rooks and Norris each made six digs, and Kaylee Portell knocked down five kills for MAC.
Janasia Hill posted six kills and Breyon Forrest added five more for Spartanburg Methodist.
Johnson paced the attack with 12 kills and had two blocks as Mineral Area continued with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 triumph over Itawamba on Friday.
The Cardinals made seven digs within an incredible rally on the second point of game two, punctuated by a kicking assist from Custodio when Busenbark cleared the next touch for a back-row kill.
Busenbark produced three of her 16 digs, Portell made a block and Young had a sprawling stop during that rally. Custodio earned the most creative of her 35 assists, and also chipped in seven digs.
Young connected for nine kills and Simun totaled eight kills along with eight digs. Portell and Sohn each had five kills, and Rooks picked up seven digs.
Zakhia Taylor and LaMaya Newsome each had seven kills for Itawamba.
Simun starred up front with nine of her team-high 13 kills coming in game three, and served two aces Saturday morning as MAC rolled past Catawba Valley 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.
Rooks returned to the front row with her leg heavily taped, and slammed 10 kills while Portell and Johnson sent down five apiece for the Cardinals.
Busenbark finished with 14 digs, and Norris turned in her busiest effort of the tournament with 12. Custodio dished out 32 assists during the win.
Aasia McNeill blistered 15 kills and Amber Barker made 22 assists for Catawba Valley. Caitlin Daley supplied 16 digs and served three aces.
Mineral Area capped the weekend with a 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 setback against 17th-ranked Wallace State despite an impressive start.
Mattrice Harris totaled 17 kills and five blocks while Haven Hall landed 13 kills and Harlee Kate Reid accounted for 10 more in the victory.
The Cardinals surged in front 10-5 after taking three straight points on Wallace State errors, and eventually led 21-12 in game one after Johnson registered four of her 12 kills in a single rotation.
Mineral Area began to lose its collective focus and perhaps wear down, however, as Wallace State won several key rallies with superior defense.
Temperance Chatman made 28 digs and Tori Walker provided 18 digs with six kills for the Lions, who established a sizable 19-8 lead in game four.
Simun ended game one with an ace, and brought up 16 digs while equaling Rooks with nine kills overall. Busenbark paced the Cardinals with 15 digs, and Custodio did likewise with 34 assists.