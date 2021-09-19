MAC volleyball handed first two defeats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The competition level escalated for the Mineral Area volleyball team during day two of the Blue Dragon Classic at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The 17th-ranked Cardinals had their nine-match win streak snapped in a 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25 defeat against Trinity Valley (Texas) on Saturday morning.
Lizanyela Lopez had 13 kills and nine blocks while Selma Sutaj totaled 10 kills and 17 digs for Trinity Valley. Shelbriana Myers also knocked down 10 kills.
Mineral Area rallied from 22-16 down in game four to eventually earn two game points before the match concluded on a solo block.
Sophomore middle hitter Mikayla Johnson connected for 13 kills and 22 attacks, and earned three blocks for Mineral Area. Alayna Rooks finished with 12 kills and 12 digs.
Serena Arruda provided 22 assists with two aces, and Nicole Roeder had 18 assists, three aces and six digs in defeat. Ksenija Simun picked up a team-high 16 digs, and libero Jillian Schmoll added 14 more.
Nina Janjic contributed eight kills, and the Cardinals received six more from Chloey Myers and five by Mya Yong in defeat.
A battle of ranked programs followed on Saturday afternoon, and No. 16 Butler (Kan.) dominated the Cardinals in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 sweep.
Carly Clennan paced Butler with 11 kills and five blocks. Jaryn Benning had eight kills with nine digs, Kayli Duncan provided six blocks and five kills, and Sydney Morrow served four aces.
Mineral Area (9-2) committed 19 attacking and six service errors while limited to no aces. The team generated just one double block at the net.
Carolina Zapata spiked five kills on just seven attacks. Rooks paced the Cardinals with seven kills, and Johnson chipped in five more.
Roeder and Arruda totaled 12 and eight assists, respectively, while Schmoll brought up eight digs and Simun ended with five more.
Mineral Area opened the weekend on Friday with an efficient 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 rout of Independence (Kan.), getting a match-high five aces and seven digs from Schmoll.
Johnson delivered a .588 hitting percentage with 11 kills on 17 attempts, and also had a team-leading four blocks. Janjic also sent down 11 kills, and Rooks added seven kills with 12 digs.
Roeder finished with 17 assists and three aces, and Simun paced the back row with 14 digs. Myers chipped in six kills, and Arruda made 16 assists.
Johnson shined again with a .579 percentage after landing 13 kills on 19 attacks, and the Cardinals rebounded from a slow start to handle Pratt (Kan.) 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 in the second Friday contest.
Rooks reached double figures twice with 11 kills and 14 digs to highlight MAC. Myers, Young and Janjic each supplied seven kills in the victory.
Roeder dished out 27 assists, and Arruda served four aces while earning 22 assists. Simun collected 14 digs and Schmoll brought up 10 while Zapata had a team-high seven blocks plus four kills.
Mineral Area will host SE Illinois on Wednesday and John A. Logan on Friday.