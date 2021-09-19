MAC volleyball handed first two defeats

Carly Clennan paced Butler with 11 kills and five blocks. Jaryn Benning had eight kills with nine digs, Kayli Duncan provided six blocks and five kills, and Sydney Morrow served four aces.

Mineral Area (9-2) committed 19 attacking and six service errors while limited to no aces. The team generated just one double block at the net.

Carolina Zapata spiked five kills on just seven attacks. Rooks paced the Cardinals with seven kills, and Johnson chipped in five more.

Roeder and Arruda totaled 12 and eight assists, respectively, while Schmoll brought up eight digs and Simun ended with five more.

Mineral Area opened the weekend on Friday with an efficient 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 rout of Independence (Kan.), getting a match-high five aces and seven digs from Schmoll.

Johnson delivered a .588 hitting percentage with 11 kills on 17 attempts, and also had a team-leading four blocks. Janjic also sent down 11 kills, and Rooks added seven kills with 12 digs.

Roeder finished with 17 assists and three aces, and Simun paced the back row with 14 digs. Myers chipped in six kills, and Arruda made 16 assists.