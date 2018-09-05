Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MAC Volleyball
Sophomore Melissa Avendano and the Mineral Area volleyball team improved to 5-0 with a straight-set victory Tuesday at SW Illinois.

 Matt King, File Photo

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Cindy Garcia Penaloza recorded 13 kills and two solo blocks on Tuesday as the Mineral Area women’s volleyball team dominated SW Illinois 25-17, 25-18, 25-10.

Katie Duncan totaled 12 kills and seven digs, and setter Laura Danezzi compiled 35 assists with seven digs for the Lady Cardinals (5-0).

Back row defense was led by libero Shelby Meyer with 15 digs. Ainslee Finch added 12 digs while Sydni Basler totaled 11 and Emily Grief brought up eight.

Melissa Avendano contributed eight kills for Mineral Area, which will compete in four matches this weekend at the Vincennes Tournament.

Hannah Bouas posted six kills and Kaitlyn Hagarty made 27 digs for SW Illinois. 

