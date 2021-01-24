MAC volleyball notches four-set opening victory

PARK HILLS – Alayna Rooks primarily patrolled the front row as an all-region volleyball freshman, and totaled 52 digs for the entire 2019-20 season at Mineral Area.
By all indications when the Cardinals opened their new campaign on Friday, Rooks and her fellow outside hitters are bracing to handle a much heavier workload.
Mineral Area mostly operated with a condensed core of seven players, only subbing out its middle blockers, and defeated NE Oklahoma A&M 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Rooks compiled a team-high 15 kills plus 13 digs and four blocks, and sophomore Blair Busenbark made 23 digs in her debut at libero for the Cardinals (1-0).
Freshman setter Suelen Custodio finished with 38 assists, and the offense appeared to flow best as she guided long stationary sets from right to left.
The contest marked a welcomed return for NJCAA volleyball, one of several indoor sports postponed five months or longer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pivotal juncture began to unfold midway through the third set, as the Mineral Area defense ignited once NE Oklahoma grabbed a 13-11 lead on a right-side bullet from Alanys Ruiz.
Mikayla Johnson belted her second straight kill on an overpass created by the booming jump serve from Ksenija Simun. Rooks followed with a solo stuff after Busenbark fought off a blistering spike.
A 16-16 deadlock was broken by a Johnson block in a wild sequence. Rooks tracked down a cleared push toward the back corner, and Simun reacted to cover her blocked 10-foot attack within the rally.
Simun delivered a crucial scoring block and subsequent right-kill for a 22-20 edge, and NEO was whistled for double contact at 24-22 after the Cardinals handed away a service error.
Game four was even 10-10 before the Cardinals claimed 15 of the last 22 points. Mya Young and Busenbark served aces ahead of consecutive kills by Rooks and Johnson at 17-12.
Returning sophomore Kaylee Portell recorded her fourth kill and restored a 21-16 advantage with a slide off a back-set from Custodio.
Simun provided 11 kills with two aces, and Johnson pitched in nine kills plus three blocks for the Cardinals, who were slowed by attacking errors as NE Oklahoma A&M captured game two.
Jazzmin Kloos ripped 18 kills to pace all players, including six in the first and fourth games, and libero Jillian Brunnett added strong coverage with 20 digs for the Lady Norse (0-1).
Alanys Ruiz tallied eight kills with three blocks, and twin sister Ariana Ruiz made 30 assists in defeat. Alana Browder added five kills and three blocks.
The tragic death of freshman Ally Moore last month left MAC with a gaping emotional void, and removed a promising presence along the back row. The team has dedicated this season in memory of Moore, whose No. 1 jersey was draped on an empty chair along the bench.
The Cardinals are now relying on Rooks and Young to bolster the defensive effort, and NEO tested both 6-footers immediately on serve receive.
Mineral Area gained initial momentum on the second point of the match as Simun hammered down a kill after Busenbark and Brunnett traded two excellent digs apiece.
Custodio slipped in a well-timed dink shot at 6-3, and Rooks extended the margin in game one to 17-10 off a smooth pass from Young, who supplied 10 kills and 10 digs.
Kloos countered with consecutive kills, and helped NE Oklahoma charge back to carry seven of the next eight points as Mineral Area suddenly struggled to find its rhythm.
The Cardinals saw their lead trimmed to 19-18, but reached the finish line after picking up the ensuing point on a net violation.
Young made it 22-19 on a line kill after Busenbark alertly moved forward to keep blocks by Alanys Ruiz and Paige Schrader off the floor, then gave MAC three potential set points by landing a back-row smash.
Paige Simpson earned four of her eight kills for the Lady Norse in game two. Browder cut the ball from a middle angle for a 22-20 lead, and the visitors added separation with an ace and MAC hitting error.
The Cardinals have a full week to prepare for their next opponent as Vincennes visits on Saturday for a noon first serve.