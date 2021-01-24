MAC volleyball notches four-set opening victory

Alanys Ruiz tallied eight kills with three blocks, and twin sister Ariana Ruiz made 30 assists in defeat. Alana Browder added five kills and three blocks.

The tragic death of freshman Ally Moore last month left MAC with a gaping emotional void, and removed a promising presence along the back row. The team has dedicated this season in memory of Moore, whose No. 1 jersey was draped on an empty chair along the bench.

The Cardinals are now relying on Rooks and Young to bolster the defensive effort, and NEO tested both 6-footers immediately on serve receive.

Mineral Area gained initial momentum on the second point of the match as Simun hammered down a kill after Busenbark and Brunnett traded two excellent digs apiece.

Custodio slipped in a well-timed dink shot at 6-3, and Rooks extended the margin in game one to 17-10 off a smooth pass from Young, who supplied 10 kills and 10 digs.

Kloos countered with consecutive kills, and helped NE Oklahoma charge back to carry seven of the next eight points as Mineral Area suddenly struggled to find its rhythm.