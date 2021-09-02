MAC volleyball passes first test with ranking

PARK HILLS – Fielding its largest roster in 15 seasons under head coach Tim Copeland, the Mineral Area volleyball team is already showing that it can function with numerous lineup combinations.

But with the third set potentially slipping away on Wednesday, the 19th-ranked Cardinals called upon two of their most established weapons.

Mikayla Johnson and Alayna Rooks bookended a closing 7-1 scoring stretch with strong kills, and Mineral Area completed a 25-19, 25-9, 27-25 sweep of Division II opponent St. Louis.

The Cardinals (5-0) saw their first official competition in 11 days since going undefeated at the Wallace State tournament in Alabama and ultimately replacing the host school in the national poll.

While their home opener never seemed in jeopardy, it was nearly prolonged to a fourth game after St. Louis (2-3) defended well enough to emerge with four set points.

Mineral Area dodged the initial threat at 24-21 on a second swing by Johnson, then drew even when the Archers fired three consecutive cross-court attacks wide.