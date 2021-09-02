MAC volleyball passes first test with ranking

PARK HILLS – Fielding its largest roster in 15 seasons under head coach Tim Copeland, the Mineral Area volleyball team is already showing that it can function with numerous lineup combinations.
But with the third set potentially slipping away on Wednesday, the 19th-ranked Cardinals called upon two of their most established weapons.
Mikayla Johnson and Alayna Rooks bookended a closing 7-1 scoring stretch with strong kills, and Mineral Area completed a 25-19, 25-9, 27-25 sweep of Division II opponent St. Louis.
The Cardinals (5-0) saw their first official competition in 11 days since going undefeated at the Wallace State tournament in Alabama and ultimately replacing the host school in the national poll.
While their home opener never seemed in jeopardy, it was nearly prolonged to a fourth game after St. Louis (2-3) defended well enough to emerge with four set points.
Mineral Area dodged the initial threat at 24-21 on a second swing by Johnson, then drew even when the Archers fired three consecutive cross-court attacks wide.
Johnson added the go-ahead tip shot after MeKenzie Yount tracked down an off-speed attack on the run, but St. Louis saved the first match point with Ilvana Bakrac striking from the middle.
Rooks rotated forward and somehow avoided contact with the net while tipping past a double block, then connected with power for the clincher after MAC transitioned out of a free ball.
Nicole Roeder applied her 18th and last assist to accompany 10 digs as the Archers repeatedly looked to attack the setters when possible.
Rooks finished with 12 kills plus three solo blocks, and Johnson added eight kills with four blocks to pace Mineral Area. Yount picked up nine digs to equal libero Jillian Schmoll.
Bakrac totaled eight kills with three blocks, and Addison Schneider knocked down seven kills in the loss. The visitors offered a solid closing challenge following a messy second set.
Game one included six separate ties before scoring blocks by Mya Young and Rooks helped create an 18-13 advantage for the Cardinals.
St. Louis made it 19-16 on a kill from Molly Donovan after Kendall Schott alertly covered a double block to extend the rally. But a smooth bump set from Roeder to Rooks restored a 23-18 margin.
Rooks continued to produce along the outside in game two, notching consecutive points on a diagonal spike and ensuing block alongside Carolina Zapata as the MAC lead reached 11-4.
Roeder served an ace at 18-7, and Yount reeled off the last seven points from the line in succession as the Cardinals secured a two-game cushion.
A sliding dig from Schmoll led to an early Johnson kill in game three, but the Archers managed to deflect attacks and stop several others along the back row with greater frequency.
Bakrac delivered a strong putaway and subsequent block before St. Louis surged ahead 18-14 on an open MAC miss along the right sideline.
Although Chloey Myers sent down a Mineral Area kill and Roeder chased down an errant ball near the seats on the next rally, Bakrac connected off the block for a 24-20 differential.
Schmoll received the ensuing serve cleanly, and the Cardinals’ defense would not be tested again until they were holding a one-point lead.
Serena Arruda provided nine assists and seven digs for Mineral Area, which will open the Region 16 schedule next Wednesday at Jefferson.
Jill Huser tallied nine of her team-high 13 digs for St. Louis during a stellar final game.