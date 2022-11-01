MAC volleyball players pick up honors

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Six players from the nationally-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team have been recognized for Region 16 postseason honors.
Outside hitter Mariana de Carvalho, middle hitter Agatha Emanuelle and setter Alandry Below were among 10 selections to the First Team.
The Cardinals placed libero Summer Meyer and outside hitters Nina Janjic and Vitoria Campos Mello on the Second Team.
MSU-West Plains captured the region championship on Saturday, and featured the Player of the Year with powerful right-side hitter Manuela Bibinbe.
Mineral Area wrapped a 22-9 season on Friday with a four-game region tournament loss to Jefferson after topping the Vikings twice in the regular season.
de Carvalho was a productive six-rotation threat for the Cardinals, averaging a team-high 3.38 kills per set along with 3.82 digs per set.
Below, a former all-state standout in multiple sports at Advance High School, averaged more than three digs per set, and notched more than 40 assists in seven matches.
Emanuelle equaled Campos with 70 blocks on the season, and posted a .304 season hitting percentage.
2022 Region 16 Volleyball
First Team:
Manuela Bibinbe – MSU-West Plains
Alohalani Bursey – Jefferson
Doga Kutlu – MSU-West Plains
Mariana de Carvalho – Mineral Area
Ilana Assis – MSU-West Plains
Maureen Mathews – Jefferson
Agatha Emanuelle – Mineral Area
Alandry Below – Mineral Area
Kyndia Smith – Jefferson
Sthefany Maximo – MSU-West Plains
Second Team:
Natany Guimares – Jefferson
Nina Janjic – Mineral Area
Morgan LeBlanc – Jefferson
Kauryn Farish – MSU-West Plains
Summer Meyer – Mineral Area
Amari Branch-Autman – Jefferson
Vitoria Campos Mello – Mineral Area