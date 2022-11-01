MAC volleyball players pick up honors

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Six players from the nationally-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team have been recognized for Region 16 postseason honors.

Outside hitter Mariana de Carvalho, middle hitter Agatha Emanuelle and setter Alandry Below were among 10 selections to the First Team.

The Cardinals placed libero Summer Meyer and outside hitters Nina Janjic and Vitoria Campos Mello on the Second Team.

MSU-West Plains captured the region championship on Saturday, and featured the Player of the Year with powerful right-side hitter Manuela Bibinbe.

Mineral Area wrapped a 22-9 season on Friday with a four-game region tournament loss to Jefferson after topping the Vikings twice in the regular season.

de Carvalho was a productive six-rotation threat for the Cardinals, averaging a team-high 3.38 kills per set along with 3.82 digs per set.

Below, a former all-state standout in multiple sports at Advance High School, averaged more than three digs per set, and notched more than 40 assists in seven matches.

Emanuelle equaled Campos with 70 blocks on the season, and posted a .304 season hitting percentage.

2022 Region 16 Volleyball

First Team:

Manuela Bibinbe – MSU-West Plains

Alohalani Bursey – Jefferson

Doga Kutlu – MSU-West Plains

Mariana de Carvalho – Mineral Area

Ilana Assis – MSU-West Plains

Maureen Mathews – Jefferson

Agatha Emanuelle – Mineral Area

Alandry Below – Mineral Area

Kyndia Smith – Jefferson

Sthefany Maximo – MSU-West Plains

Second Team:

Natany Guimares – Jefferson

Nina Janjic – Mineral Area

Morgan LeBlanc – Jefferson

Kauryn Farish – MSU-West Plains

Summer Meyer – Mineral Area

Amari Branch-Autman – Jefferson

Vitoria Campos Mello – Mineral Area