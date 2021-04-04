MAC volleyball season ends in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball season ended one victory short of returning to the NJCAA Tournament.
Maike Bertens slammed eight of her 12 kills during the opening game, and fifth-ranked Iowa Western cruised past the Cardinals 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 in the Midwest A district final on Friday.
Iremnur Elmas added eight kills and Elenoa Sing totaled seven kills with five blocks for the Reivers. Elaina Bohnet made 11 digs and Yadhira Anchante finished with 31 assists.
Iowa Western (22-3) connected crisply from just about every hitting angle, and established dominance right away with early leads of 5-0 and 13-2.
Mineral Area (15-10) dropped 12 of the last 13 points after getting three kills from outside hitter Ksenija Simun in game two, only scoring on a service error during that latter stretch.
Simun posted a team-high six kills with eight digs. Mikayla Johnson provided five blocks and Alayna Rooks chipped in three more while both players knocked down five kills.
The Cardinals stayed within 9-7 on two Johnson stuffs early in game three. Iowa Western built a 19-12 advantage on a block and kill Dayan Malave after Rooks connected cross-court for MAC.
Suelen Custodio produced 15 assists plus eight digs, and Blair Busenbark picked up eight digs with three assists for Mineral Area. Mya Young landed four kills, and Avery Norris made six digs.
Mineral Area advanced to the district final earlier in the day with a convincing 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 win on the neutral court over Vincennes.
Rooks shined offensively with 15 kills while adding 10 digs. Johnson controlled the net with nine blocks while sending down nine kills in the victory.
Busenbark executed 13 digs at libero, and served a stunning string of 13 consecutive points earned by the Cardinals during the opening game.
The early lead reached 17-3 when Rooks terminated off solid digs by Simun and Busenbark. Custodio capped the stanza with an excellent set to Rooks while sinking to her knees.
Johnson was especially effective in game two with six kills and four blocks from the middle, and the Cardinals led wire to wire.
MAC won an active rally at 16-12 in game three following a nice clearing play by Young, and secured the sweep after a double-block had pulled Vincennes to within 22-20.
Simun tallied eight kills and 11 digs, and blistered a left-side attack to present match point. Custodio amassed 32 assists, Kaylee Portell and Young each supplied four kills, and Norris had four digs.