MAC volleyball season ends in Iowa

Suelen Custodio produced 15 assists plus eight digs, and Blair Busenbark picked up eight digs with three assists for Mineral Area. Mya Young landed four kills, and Avery Norris made six digs.

Mineral Area advanced to the district final earlier in the day with a convincing 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 win on the neutral court over Vincennes.

Rooks shined offensively with 15 kills while adding 10 digs. Johnson controlled the net with nine blocks while sending down nine kills in the victory.

Busenbark executed 13 digs at libero, and served a stunning string of 13 consecutive points earned by the Cardinals during the opening game.

The early lead reached 17-3 when Rooks terminated off solid digs by Simun and Busenbark. Custodio capped the stanza with an excellent set to Rooks while sinking to her knees.

Johnson was especially effective in game two with six kills and four blocks from the middle, and the Cardinals led wire to wire.

MAC won an active rally at 16-12 in game three following a nice clearing play by Young, and secured the sweep after a double-block had pulled Vincennes to within 22-20.