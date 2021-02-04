MAC volleyball secures perfect first homestand

PARK HILLS – Consistent serving provided an extra weapon on Wednesday night as the Mineral Area volleyball team capped an unbeaten four-match homestand to begin the delayed season.
The Cardinals scored the last 10 points of game one, rattled off another 10 in a row during game two, and dispatched SW Illinois 25-9, 25-8, 25-20.
Outside hitter Ksenija Simun knocked down eight kills, and unleashed seven service aces in a contest completed within an hour.
Mineral Area attackers faced a relatively lighter workload as receiving errors plagued the Blue Storm along with several missed serves and clearing tries.
SW Illinois (1-3), which recently scaled back to NJCAA Division II affiliation, pulled even at 7-7 in the first stanza on a stuff-block by Amanda Miller before dropping 18 of the next 20 points.
Alayna Rooks landed two consecutive swings from behind the 10-foot line, and MAC claimed a longer rally following alert digs by Mikayla Johnson and Gracie Sohn.
Mya Young added a solo block, and sent down a right-side kill at 16-9 that rotated Simun back for an impressive jump-serving display. She notched five aces over the ensuing nine points.
Rooks spent her remaining court time on the back row, and recorded six digs while equaling Kaylee Portell and Sohn with three kills overall.
Simun added her next two aces during a 7-2 start, and sprinkled in four kills during game two. Rooks capped her own nine-point service run with three straight digs – the second with her right fist on the surface – to prevail in a lengthy exchange at 22-5.
Sophomore libero Blair Busenbark finished with nine digs, and shined during a solid rally earlier in the set. She calmly bumped the assist to Simun after chasing down an errant pass beyond the back line.
McKenna Brown amassed nine of her team’s 16 total kills in defeat, including six in game three. The strongest termination helped SW Illinois forge a 6-6 deadlock while hoping to extend the match.
But a series of miscues awarded MAC an eventual 14-10 cushion, and a wide serve squashed more potential momentum for the visitors after drawing to within 15-13.
Keara Johnson tipped down an overpass, and Portell connected from the middle to restore a 20-14 margin favoring the Cardinals.
Former Central High School star Avery Norris experienced her first official collegiate action in game two, and Paige Lamm picked up two late kills in her debut for Mineral Area.
Suelen Custodio compiled 19 assists, and chipped in a solo block as the Cardinals earned their third consecutive match sweep.
Mineral Area (4-0) has a full week to prepare for stern challenges against back-to-back ranked opponents, starting next Thursday at Indian Hills in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Peyton Taylor brought up 11 digs for SW Illinois, which features just eight players on its active roster.