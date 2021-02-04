MAC volleyball secures perfect first homestand

Rooks spent her remaining court time on the back row, and recorded six digs while equaling Kaylee Portell and Sohn with three kills overall.

Simun added her next two aces during a 7-2 start, and sprinkled in four kills during game two. Rooks capped her own nine-point service run with three straight digs – the second with her right fist on the surface – to prevail in a lengthy exchange at 22-5.

Sophomore libero Blair Busenbark finished with nine digs, and shined during a solid rally earlier in the set. She calmly bumped the assist to Simun after chasing down an errant pass beyond the back line.

McKenna Brown amassed nine of her team’s 16 total kills in defeat, including six in game three. The strongest termination helped SW Illinois forge a 6-6 deadlock while hoping to extend the match.

But a series of miscues awarded MAC an eventual 14-10 cushion, and a wide serve squashed more potential momentum for the visitors after drawing to within 15-13.

Keara Johnson tipped down an overpass, and Portell connected from the middle to restore a 20-14 margin favoring the Cardinals.