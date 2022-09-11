MAC volleyball stays on hot streak

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Mineral Area volleyball team bumped its current win streak to 12 matches with three more sweeps over the weekend at the Blazer Classic.

The Cardinals compiled 12 solo blocks, including five from Vitoria Campos Mello and three from Agatha Emanuelle, and thumped event host Vincennes 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 on Friday.

Nina Janjic and Mariana de Carvalho spiked eight kills each, and setter Alandry Below totaled 25 assists, 18 digs and three service aces – all team highs – in the victory.

de Carvalho made 16 digs, and libero Summer Meyer added 15 along with two aces.

Paige Parlanti powered Vincennes with 14 kills and 13 digs. Morgan Netcott picked up 24 digs.

Below frequently joined in the attack on second contact for eight kills on nine attempts, and added 24 assists plus 12 digs on Saturday at MAC walloped Marian-Ancilla 25-4, 25-7, 25-6.

The Cardinals punished shaky serve receiving across the net for 16 aces, including four by Jillian Schmoll and three apiece from Patricia Elizandra and Meyer.

Janjic shared team-high honors with eight kills. de Carvalho finished with 15 digs, followed by Meyer with 12, Schmoll with nine and Katie Huster with seven.

de Carvalho shined up front with 12 kills, and produced 17 digs and three aces on the back row as the Cardinals defeated Wabash Valley 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 to wrap their road trip on Saturday.

Emanuelle and Janjic each connected for eight kills, Elizandra sent down seven more while chipping in two solo blocks, and Mello registered five kills in the victory.

Below amassed 37 assists with nine digs and two aces. Meyer led the defensive effort with 21 digs, and Huster landed three aces while equaling Schmoll with seven digs each.

Mineral Area (12-1) returns to the Sechrest Fieldhouse on Wednesday to face East Central.