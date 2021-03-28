MAC volleyball suffers fourth loss to Grizzlies

But the Cardinals battled some bouts of inconsistency throughout the match, and settled for clearing freely too often against an opponent with superior attacking depth.

MSU-West Plains had its own struggles to overcome, and could not protect a late 22-18 advantage after a sliding stop by Weber and pounding spike by Manuela Bibinbe gathered momentum.

Mineral Area played scrappy defense to claim five of the next six points on errors, and survived an initial match point when Johnson connected for her sixth kill.

Loureiro answered with a left-side smash off the block, then buried a cross-court clincher when Mineral Area could not execute a crisp first pass.

Cardinals coach Tim Copeland summoned 11 different members of his roster into the action, including three at one defensive specialist spot.

Mineral Area found itself in relatively good shape in the waning moments of game three, nudging ahead 18-16 as three straight digs by Johnson, Ksenija Simun and Blair Busenbark won a rally.