MAC volleyball suffers fourth loss to Grizzlies

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A pivotal third game in the Region 16 volleyball final was ultimately decided by consecutive controversial points on Saturday.
The chair referee detected a double-contact violation on one side but not the other, leaving the Mineral Area players and coaches exasperated and facing a 2-1 deficit.
MSU-West Plains converted a third match point in game four, and held off the hard-charging Cardinals 25-27, 25-17, 25-23, 27-25 to repeat as Region 16 champions.
Outside hitter Maju Loureiro starred for the Grizzlies, knocking down seven of her 17 kills during the final stanza while also saving two balls beyond the lines with stellar hustling plays.
Imani Nicholson added 14 kills plus aces, and Lauren Weber made 15 digs as MSU-West Plains (15-5) topped Mineral Area (14-9) for a fourth time in as many meetings this season.
Alayna Rooks compiled 14 kills with eight digs, and setter Suelen Custodio totaled 32 assists, 10 digs and three blocks in defeat for the Cardinals.
Mineral Area erased a 15-12 deficit near the midway juncture of game four after Mikayla Johnson spiked off a block and combined with Custodio for an ensuing stuff.
But the Cardinals battled some bouts of inconsistency throughout the match, and settled for clearing freely too often against an opponent with superior attacking depth.
MSU-West Plains had its own struggles to overcome, and could not protect a late 22-18 advantage after a sliding stop by Weber and pounding spike by Manuela Bibinbe gathered momentum.
Mineral Area played scrappy defense to claim five of the next six points on errors, and survived an initial match point when Johnson connected for her sixth kill.
Loureiro answered with a left-side smash off the block, then buried a cross-court clincher when Mineral Area could not execute a crisp first pass.
Cardinals coach Tim Copeland summoned 11 different members of his roster into the action, including three at one defensive specialist spot.
Mineral Area found itself in relatively good shape in the waning moments of game three, nudging ahead 18-16 as three straight digs by Johnson, Ksenija Simun and Blair Busenbark won a rally.
Custodio applied an impressive block three points later, and the Cardinals regained a 23-22 edge when Rooks blasted her sixth kill of the game.
Kennadi Harris replied with a tying spike, and the Grizzlies grabbed the lead for good when Custodio was whistled for an illegal overhead set.
The chagrin increased as the Cardinals instantly reacted to a touch by West Plains setter Julieta Campana on the ensuing rally. They ultimately lost the game point and were red carded.
The match started favorably for Mineral Area as superb stops by Busenbark and Simun along the back row enabled Rooks to terminate a fun exchange.
Mya Young quickly played a shot back over the net for point, and Johnson capped a 7-0 service streak by Busenbark with a solo block at 11-4.
MSU-West Plains surged back after Bibinbe committed four early attacking errors long, and moved in front 15-14 on a receiving error after Nicholson tipped safely for the tie.
Rooks provided two massive aces to give MAC a slight edge at 22-21, but the Grizzlies would have the first opportunity to close out game one.
The Cardinals averted that danger and instead capitalized on their second chance. Simun perfectly placed her dazzling jump serve within the opposite sideline for an ace following a double-contact call against West Plains that broke a 25-25 tie.
Simun finished with nine kills and seven digs, while Busenbark picked up a team-high 13 digs. Kaylee Portell contributed six blocks and six kills for Mineral Area.
The Cardinals were plagued by miscues in a lopsided second game, and West Plains was comfortably ahead 18-12 when Loureiro buried an attack from about 8 feet away from the net.
Rooks earned her second all-region selection while Johnson, Busenbark and Custodio were also named to the team for Mineral Area.
Mineral Area will travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa for a four-team district playoff bracket on Friday, and face Vincennes at 1 p.m. Iowa Western meets John A. Logan in the first semifinal.